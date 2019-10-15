शहर चुनें

न्यूज चैनल के एंकर की पत्नी की हत्या, दिव्या की मौत का राज खोलने में मदद कर सकता है मोबाइल

क्राइम डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इटावा, Updated Tue, 15 Oct 2019 05:56 PM IST
न्यूज चैनल के एंकर की पत्नी की हत्या
न्यूज चैनल के एंकर की पत्नी की हत्या - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इटावा कोतवाली थाना क्षेत्र के मोहल्ला कटरा बल सिंह में सोमवार दिनदहाडे़ न्यूज चैनल के एंकर की पत्नी की हत्या कर दी गई। हत्या की वजह साफ नहीं हो पाई है। शहर के मोहल्ला कटरा बल सिंह निवासी दिव्या (27) पत्नी घर पर थी।

इटावा के मोहल्ला कटरा बल सिंह निवासी दिव्या (27) पत्नी घर पर थी। उनके साथ उनके ससुर रिटायर्ड प्रधानाचार्य प्रमोद कुमार मिश्रा व उनकी वृद्ध मां रह रही थी। अजितेश मिश्रा नोएडा के टीवी चैनल में न्यूज एंकर हैं।
न्यूज चैनल के एंकर की पत्नी की हत्या
न्यूज चैनल के एंकर की पत्नी की हत्या - फोटो : अमर उजाला
