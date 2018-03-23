शहर चुनें

जब फर्जीवाड़ा फैलाने वाले दराेगा जी खुद फस गए अपने ही जाल में, जिसने भी सुनी यह कहानी हाे गया हैरान

Updated Fri, 23 Mar 2018 04:27 PM IST
यूपी के बांदा जिले में एक हैरान कर देने वाला मामला सामने अाया है। यहां एक दराेगा ने अज्ञात लाेगाें के खिलाफ एफअाईअार लिख कर उसमें कुछ एेसे लाेगाें के नाम शामिल कर दिये जाे प्रदर्शन और तोड़फोड़ के मामले में शामिल ही नहीं थे। 
 


 
