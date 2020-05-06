कानपुर: कोरोना संक्रमण काल में जरूरतमंदों की मदद को आगे आए क्रिकेटर कुलदीप, बांटे राशन के पैकेट

{"_id":"5eb28e038ebc3e908c6412fb","slug":"cricketer-kuldeep-came-to-help-the-needy-in-the-corona-transition-period-distributed-ration-packets","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930: \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0923 \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924\u092e\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0941\u0932\u0926\u0940\u092a, \u092c\u093e\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0915\u0947\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
क्रिकेटर कुलदीप ने जरूरतमंदों को बांटे राशन के पैकेट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
लोडर में राशन के पैकेट रखते कुलदीप
