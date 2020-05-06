शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Cricketer Kuldeep came to help the needy in the Corona transition period, distributed ration packets

कानपुर: कोरोना संक्रमण काल में जरूरतमंदों की मदद को आगे आए क्रिकेटर कुलदीप, बांटे राशन के पैकेट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Wed, 06 May 2020 04:11 PM IST
क्रिकेटर कुलदीप ने जरूरतमंदों को बांटे राशन के पैकेट
क्रिकेटर कुलदीप ने जरूरतमंदों को बांटे राशन के पैकेट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़ती ही जा रही है। देश महामारी की चपेट में है। कोरोना संक्रमण काल में लोग मुसीबतों से जूझ रहे हैं। सामाजिक कार्य और सेवाभाव में कानपुर अग्रणी भूमिका में है।
 
kanpur news up news coronavirus news coronavirus india fight corona kuldeep yadav

क्रिकेटर कुलदीप ने जरूरतमंदों को बांटे राशन के पैकेट
क्रिकेटर कुलदीप ने जरूरतमंदों को बांटे राशन के पैकेट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
क्रिकेटर कुलदीप ने जरूरतमंदों को बांटे राशन के पैकेट
क्रिकेटर कुलदीप ने जरूरतमंदों को बांटे राशन के पैकेट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
क्रिकेटर कुलदीप ने जरूरतमंदों को बांटे राशन के पैकेट
क्रिकेटर कुलदीप ने जरूरतमंदों को बांटे राशन के पैकेट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
क्रिकेटर कुलदीप ने जरूरतमंदों को बांटे राशन के पैकेट
क्रिकेटर कुलदीप ने जरूरतमंदों को बांटे राशन के पैकेट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लोडर में राशन के पैकेट रखते कुलदीप
लोडर में राशन के पैकेट रखते कुलदीप - फोटो : अमर उजाला
