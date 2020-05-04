शहर चुनें

coronavirus: Three corona positive who attacked medical-police team turned out

यूपी: मेडिकल-पुलिस टीम पर हमला करने वाले तीन कोरोना पॉजिटिव निकले, अस्थायी जेल में पहुंचा संक्रमण

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 04 May 2020 08:26 PM IST
हॉटस्पॉट इलाके में स्वास्थ्य टीम व पुलिसकर्मियों पर पथराव
हॉटस्पॉट इलाके में स्वास्थ्य टीम व पुलिसकर्मियों पर पथराव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के कानपुर में बजरिया थाना क्षेत्र के जुगियाना में 29 अप्रैल को मेडिकल और पुलिस टीम पर हमला करने वाले तीन आरोपियों में कोरोना की पुष्टि हुई है। हमले के आरोप में पुलिस ने 20 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर चौबेपुर में बनी अस्थायी जेल भेजा था। चूंकि आरोपी हॉटस्पॉट इलाके के थे, इस कारण कोरोना जांच के लिए इनका सैंपल लिया गया था।

 
हॉटस्पॉट इलाके में स्वास्थ्य टीम व पुलिसकर्मियों पर पथराव
हॉटस्पॉट इलाके में स्वास्थ्य टीम व पुलिसकर्मियों पर पथराव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मेडिकल और पुलिस टीम पर हमला करने वाले आरोपी
मेडिकल और पुलिस टीम पर हमला करने वाले आरोपी - फोटो : amar ujala
अचानक आई सैकड़ों की भीड़ ने पुलिस को दौड़ाया था
अचानक आई सैकड़ों की भीड़ ने पुलिस को दौड़ाया था - फोटो : amar ujala
गलियों में छुपी थी भीड़
गलियों में छुपी थी भीड़ - फोटो : amar ujala
अस्थाई जेल में भी पहुंचा संक्रमण
अस्थाई जेल में भी पहुंचा संक्रमण - फोटो : amar ujala
