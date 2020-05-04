यूपी: मेडिकल-पुलिस टीम पर हमला करने वाले तीन कोरोना पॉजिटिव निकले, अस्थायी जेल में पहुंचा संक्रमण

{"_id":"5eb02a988ebc3e90a65418c6","slug":"coronavirus-three-corona-positive-who-attacked-medical-police-team-turned-out","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u092e\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0915\u0932-\u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0949\u091c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947, \u0905\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u092f\u0940 \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0923","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हॉटस्पॉट इलाके में स्वास्थ्य टीम व पुलिसकर्मियों पर पथराव
मेडिकल और पुलिस टीम पर हमला करने वाले आरोपी
अचानक आई सैकड़ों की भीड़ ने पुलिस को दौड़ाया था
गलियों में छुपी थी भीड़
अस्थाई जेल में भी पहुंचा संक्रमण
