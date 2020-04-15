शहर चुनें

लॉकडाउन में शादी: न बैंड न बाजा, चार बरातियों संग पहुंचे दूल्हे राजा, थामा एक दूसरे का हाथ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फर्रुखाबाद, Updated Wed, 15 Apr 2020 03:04 PM IST
लॉकडाउन में शादी
लॉकडाउन में शादी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फर्रुखाबाद- हर पिता को अपने बच्चों की शादी धूमधाम से करने की इच्छा होती है, मगर विधि का विधान देखिए। कोरोना वायरस के साये के चलते कोई रिश्तेदार घर नहीं आ-जा सकता। यही वजह रही कि एक युवती की बरात आई, तो उसमें दूल्हा, उसका पिता, बड़ा भाई और ताऊ पहुंचे। छह-छह फीट दूरी पर बने गोलों में बैठाया गया। बरात में न कोई रिश्तेदार और न ही गांव-मोहल्ले के लोग शामिल हुए।
 
