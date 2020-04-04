शहर चुनें

corona positive cases update: Hailet hospital on high alert, monitoring of every where

कानपुर में छह जमातियों के कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिलने के बाद हैलट हाई अलर्ट पर, चप्पे-चप्पे की मॉनीटरिंग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 04 Apr 2020 09:58 AM IST
हैलट हाई अलर्ट पर
हैलट हाई अलर्ट पर - फोटो : amar ujala
कानपुर में कोरोना के छह रोगी आने के बाद हैलट को हाई अलर्ट पर कर दिया गया है। मैटरनिटी ब्लाक की फ्लू ओपीडी में जहां रोगी भर्ती हैं, वहां किसी को बिना प्रोटेक्शन किट के नहीं जाने दिया जा रहा है। इसके साथ ही पूरे ब्लाक की कैमरे से मॉनीटरिंग की जा रही है।

 
lockdown in kanpur breaking lockdown 144 act kanpur kanpur news kanpur police lockdown news in up hindi news coronavirus updates up news up coronavirus news coronavirus death toll coronavirus vaccine coronavirus cure coronavirus corona virus ladengecoronase coronavirus india coronavirus in india corona virus india coronavirus treatment narendra modi covid 19 india covid 19 symptoms covid 19 vaccine janta curfew coronavirus news in kanpur janta curfew twitter janata curfew lockdown meaning lockdown meaning in hindi cm yogi up cm yogi adityanath lockdown in up

