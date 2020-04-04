कानपुर में छह जमातियों के कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिलने के बाद हैलट हाई अलर्ट पर, चप्पे-चप्पे की मॉनीटरिंग

{"_id":"5e8789478ebc3e6fea5a54a1","slug":"corona-positive-cases-update-hailet-hospital-on-high-alert-monitoring-of-every-where","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u0939 \u091c\u092e\u093e\u0924\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0949\u091c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u0948\u0932\u091f \u0939\u093e\u0908 \u0905\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092a\u0930, \u091a\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0947-\u091a\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0949\u0928\u0940\u091f\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हैलट हाई अलर्ट पर
- फोटो : amar ujala
कानपुर के हैलट में पहुंचे कोरोना पॉजिटिव फैला रहे गंदगी
- फोटो : amar ujala
डॉक्टरों और नर्सों के संक्रमित होने का खतरा
- फोटो : amar ujala
हैलट में तैनात की गई फोर्स
- फोटो : amar ujala
तब्लीगी जमात के लोग हैलट लाए गए
- फोटो : amar ujala