मोदी सरकार अपने गुंडों से जेएनयू में छात्र-छात्राओं व शिक्षकों को पिटवा रही: कांग्रेस प्रदेश अध्यक्ष

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बांदा, Updated Tue, 07 Jan 2020 01:02 PM IST
प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अजय कुमार सिंह लल्लू
प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अजय कुमार सिंह लल्लू - फोटो : अमर उजाला

उत्तर प्रदेश कांग्रेस इकाई के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अजय कुमार सिंह लल्लू मंगलवार को बांदा जिले पहुंचे। यहां उन्होंने नागरिकता कानून के दौरान हुए प्रदर्शन को लेकर भाजपा सरकार पर जमकर हमला बोला।

प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अजय कुमार सिंह लल्लू
प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अजय कुमार सिंह लल्लू - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अजय कुमार सिंह लल्लू ने दिया बड़ा बयान
प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अजय कुमार सिंह लल्लू ने दिया बड़ा बयान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अजय कुमार सिंह लल्लू ने दिया बड़ा बयान
प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अजय कुमार सिंह लल्लू ने दिया बड़ा बयान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अजय कुमार सिंह लल्लू ने दिया बड़ा बयान
प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अजय कुमार सिंह लल्लू ने दिया बड़ा बयान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अजय कुमार सिंह लल्लू ने दिया बड़ा बयान
प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अजय कुमार सिंह लल्लू ने दिया बड़ा बयान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
