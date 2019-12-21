शहर चुनें

Congress SP leaders surround the police station to free the perpetrators of violence

कांग्रेस सपा नेताओं ने हिंसा करने वाले उपद्रवियों को छुड़ाने के लिए घेरा थाना, नहीं माने तो लगाई आग

Updated Sat, 21 Dec 2019 09:17 PM IST
उपद्रवियों को पुलिस ने नहीं छोड़ा तो लगा दी आग
1 of 5
उपद्रवियों को पुलिस ने नहीं छोड़ा तो लगा दी आग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में बाबूपुरवा हिंसा के आरोपियों को बिना शर्त छुड़ाने के लिए शनिवार को बाबूपुरवा थाने का लगभग दो हजार लोगों ने घेराव किया। कांग्रेस, सपा विधायकों के साथ शहर काजी रियाज हशमती, मौलाना आलम रजा नूरी की अगुवाई में थाने पहुंचे लोगों ने जमकर नारेबाजी की।

 
उपद्रवियों को पुलिस ने नहीं छोड़ा तो लगा दी आग
उपद्रवियों को पुलिस ने नहीं छोड़ा तो लगा दी आग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस चौकी में धूं धू कर जलती गाड़ियां
पुलिस चौकी में धूं धू कर जलती गाड़ियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस वाहनों में लगाई गई आग
पुलिस वाहनों में लगाई गई आग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में भड़की हिंसा
कानपुर में भड़की हिंसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस वाहनों में लगाई गई आग
पुलिस वाहनों में लगाई गई आग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
