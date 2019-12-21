कांग्रेस सपा नेताओं ने हिंसा करने वाले उपद्रवियों को छुड़ाने के लिए घेरा थाना, नहीं माने तो लगाई आग

{"_id":"5dfe3b608ebc3e87c933217a","slug":"congress-sp-leaders-surround-the-police-station-to-free-the-perpetrators-of-violence","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947\u00a0\u0909\u092a\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091b\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0918\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0925\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0906\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
उपद्रवियों को पुलिस ने नहीं छोड़ा तो लगा दी आग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dfe3b608ebc3e87c933217a","slug":"congress-sp-leaders-surround-the-police-station-to-free-the-perpetrators-of-violence","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947\u00a0\u0909\u092a\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091b\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0918\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0925\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0906\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस चौकी में धूं धू कर जलती गाड़ियां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dfe3b608ebc3e87c933217a","slug":"congress-sp-leaders-surround-the-police-station-to-free-the-perpetrators-of-violence","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947\u00a0\u0909\u092a\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091b\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0918\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0925\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0906\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस वाहनों में लगाई गई आग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dfe3b608ebc3e87c933217a","slug":"congress-sp-leaders-surround-the-police-station-to-free-the-perpetrators-of-violence","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947\u00a0\u0909\u092a\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091b\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0918\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0925\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0906\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर में भड़की हिंसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dfe3b608ebc3e87c933217a","slug":"congress-sp-leaders-surround-the-police-station-to-free-the-perpetrators-of-violence","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947\u00a0\u0909\u092a\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091b\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0918\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0925\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0906\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस वाहनों में लगाई गई आग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला