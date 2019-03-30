शहर चुनें

चुनावी दंगल: कांग्रेस में शामिल हुए पूर्व सांसद ने बिगाड़े सपा-भाजपा की जीत के समीकाण, जानिए क्यों

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 30 Mar 2019 05:21 PM IST
राहुल गांधी के साथ अशोक दोहरे
1 of 5
राहुल गांधी के साथ अशोक दोहरे
इटावा लोकसभा सीट पर प्रमुख राजनीतिक दलों के प्रत्याशी घोषित किए जा चुके है। हाल ही में भाजपा छोड़कर कांग्रेस में शामिल हुए अशोक दोहरे के प्रत्याशी बनाए जाने पर सभी राजनीतिक दलों के समीकरणों में उथल-पुथल मच गई है। इटावा लोकसभा क्षेत्र में दलित वोट बैंक पांच लाख से अधिक है। 


 
राहुल गांधी के साथ अशोक दोहरे
राहुल गांधी के साथ अशोक दोहरे
ज्योतिरादित्या-राहुल गांधी के साथ अशोक दोहरे
ज्योतिरादित्या-राहुल गांधी के साथ अशोक दोहरे
अशोक दोहरे- डा.रामशंकर कठेरिया (फाइल फोटो)
अशोक दोहरे- डा.रामशंकर कठेरिया (फाइल फोटो)
इटावा के सांसद अशोक दोहरे
इटावा के सांसद अशोक दोहरे
अखिलेश यादव का गढ़ है इटावा
अखिलेश यादव का गढ़ है इटावा - फोटो : ट्विटर
