{"_id":"5c9f57afbdec2256d212ab65","slug":"congress-bjp-sp-equation-in-lok-sabha-elections-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935\u0940 \u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932: \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0938\u092a\u093e-\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u0940\u0915\u093e\u0923, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
राहुल गांधी के साथ अशोक दोहरे
ज्योतिरादित्या-राहुल गांधी के साथ अशोक दोहरे
अशोक दोहरे- डा.रामशंकर कठेरिया (फाइल फोटो)
इटावा के सांसद अशोक दोहरे
अखिलेश यादव का गढ़ है इटावा
