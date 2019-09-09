भईया सिवन.. हिम्मत ना हारेव.. अगली बार मिशन कामयाब होई- राजू श्रीवास्तव

{"_id":"5d75dfb18ebc3e0164406b0c","slug":"comedian-raju-srivastav-said-about-chandrayaan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0908\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0935\u0928.. \u0939\u093f\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0928\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0930\u0947\u0935.. \u0905\u0917\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u093e\u092e\u092f\u093e\u092c \u0939\u094b\u0908- \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0942 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला