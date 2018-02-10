बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
चरस की सप्लाई का हब बनी ये कोचिंग मंडी, "आपका अपना कोई" शिकार तो नहीं हो रहा!
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 01:54 PM IST
20 हजार युवाओं वाली कानपुर की काकादेव कोचिंग मंडी धीरे-धीरे चरस की सप्लाई का हब बनती जा रही है। युवाओं को चुनिंदा चाय की दुकानों, हॉस्टल में टिफिन सप्लाई करने वालों से चरस पहुंचाई जा रही है। इसका खुलासा तब हुआ जब सीएम का ट्वीट कप्तान के पास पहुंचा। पुलिस ने गुरुवार को चरस तस्कर फरहद उर्फ अशरफ को गिरफ्तार किया है। जिसने चरस की अधिकतर सप्लाई काकादेव कोचिंग मंडी में करने की बात कबूली।
