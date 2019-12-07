गंगा में नाले का पानी गिरता देख भड़क उठे सीएम योगी, बोले पीएम आ रहे हैं एक बूंद भी न गिरे

{"_id":"5debed068ebc3e1bd667fb93","slug":"cm-yogi-erupted-after-seeing-water-from-the-drainage-in-the-ganges","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0902\u0917\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u0909\u0920\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947\u00a0\u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u092c\u0942\u0902\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने पीएम के आने से पहले किया निरीक्षण
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गंगा में नाले का पानी गिरता देख भड़क उठे सीएम योगी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीएम योगी ने पीएम मोदी के आने से पहले लिया व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बोट पर बैठ सीएम ने किया गंगा का निरीक्षण
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गंगा का निरीक्षण करते सीएम याेगी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला