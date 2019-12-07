शहर चुनें

CM Yogi erupted after seeing water from the drainage in the Ganges

गंगा में नाले का पानी गिरता देख भड़क उठे सीएम योगी, बोले पीएम आ रहे हैं एक बूंद भी न गिरे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 08 Dec 2019 04:22 AM IST
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने पीएम के आने से पहले किया निरीक्षण
1 of 5
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने पीएम के आने से पहले किया निरीक्षण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के 14 दिसंबर को प्रस्तावित आगमन को देखते हुए शनिवार को मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ तैयारियों का जायजा लेने शहर पहुंचे। सीएम ने गंगा की स्वच्छता व शहर की साफ सफाई को लेकर सख्त निर्देश दिए। गंगा में नाले का पानी गिरता हुआ देख वो अचानक भड़क उठे। कहा कि पीएम आ रहे हैं, ऐसे में नालों का एक बूंद भी पानी गंगा में नहीं गिरना चाहिए।

 
up news ganga ganga nadi cm yogi adityanath cm yogi
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने पीएम के आने से पहले किया निरीक्षण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गंगा में नाले का पानी गिरता देख भड़क उठे सीएम योगी
गंगा में नाले का पानी गिरता देख भड़क उठे सीएम योगी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीएम योगी ने पीएम मोदी के आने से पहले लिया व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा
सीएम योगी ने पीएम मोदी के आने से पहले लिया व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बोट पर बैठ सीएम ने किया गंगा का निरीक्षण
बोट पर बैठ सीएम ने किया गंगा का निरीक्षण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गंगा का निरीक्षण करते सीएम याेगी
गंगा का निरीक्षण करते सीएम याेगी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
