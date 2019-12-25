शहर चुनें

christmas 2019, Christmas celebration photos of kanpur

क्रिसमस पर गले मिले, खुशी से खिले, केक खिलाकर दी बधाई, सेंटा ने बच्चों को बांटे उपहार, तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Wed, 25 Dec 2019 10:16 PM IST
कानपुर में क्रिसमस पर जश्न
कानपुर में क्रिसमस पर जश्न - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में बुधवार को क्रिसमस का पर्व धूमधाम से मनाया गया। शहर की सभी चर्चों में प्रार्थना सभाएं आयोजित की गईं। परिवारों के साथ पहुंचे मसीही समाज के लोगों ने यीशु को नमन कर प्रार्थना की। यीशु के आगमन की खुशी में गीत गाए गए।
christmas 2019 lord jesus christmas tree वाच नाइट सर्विस क्रिसमस
कानपुर में क्रिसमस पर जश्न
कानपुर में क्रिसमस पर जश्न - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में क्रिसमस पर जश्न - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में क्रिसमस पर जश्न - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में क्रिसमस पर जश्न - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में क्रिसमस पर जश्न - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में क्रिसमस पर जश्न - फोटो : अमर उजाला
