शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   cbi investigate kuldeep singh sengar case

उन्नाव कांड: दुष्कर्म मामले में कटघरे में यूपी सरकार तो सीबीआई को मिली जांच, हुआ एक और बड़ा खुलासा

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उन्नाव, Updated Fri, 02 Aug 2019 01:12 PM IST
कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर पर दुष्कर्म का अरोप लगाने वाली किशोरी (फाइल फोटो)
1 of 5
कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर पर दुष्कर्म का अरोप लगाने वाली किशोरी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : amar ujala
उन्नाव दुष्कर्म कांड रायबरेली की घटना के बाद सुर्खियों में आए विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर प्रकरण ने एक बार फिर उनके करीबियों की धड़कने बढ़ा दी हैं। दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के चाचा की ओर से दर्ज मुकदमे में अधिकतर वह नाम शामिल हैं जिनसे 15 माह पहले सीबीआई कई चक्रों में गहन पूछताछ कर चुकी है।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
unnao kand kuldeep sengar makhi kuldeep sengar news kuldeep sengar mla unnao kuldeep sengar kuldeep sengar unnao kuldeep sengar mla bjp vidhayak kuldeep sengar unnao news unnao breaking news up breaking news news in up up news uittar pradesh news unnao latest news kuldeep singh sengar current news victim's family members death kanpur news akhilesh yadav विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर प्रकरण कुलदीप सेंगर प्रकरण अखिलेश यादव family members death उन्नाव कांड उन्नाव कांड विधायक उन्नाव कांड कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर सपा नेता समाजवादी पार्टी
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

उन्नाव स्थित पीड़िता के घर के बाहर तैनात सीआरपीएफ के जवान
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांड: दुष्कर्म पीड़िता को सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश पर अब मिला सीआरपीएफ का सुरक्षा घेरा

2 अगस्त 2019

himachal pradesh Una recorded season highest rainfall 226 milimeter
Shimla

हिमाचल: बारिश ने बरपाया कहर, मिनी सचिवालय-एसपी ऑफिस में घुसा पानी, देखिए तबाही की 20 तस्वीरें

2 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
यहां पर हैं नौकरी के ढेरो मौके, क्या आप हैं तैयार
Himalayan Institute of Technology

यहां पर हैं नौकरी के ढेरो मौके, क्या आप हैं तैयार
एनसीसी कैडेट्स ने कराई डिलीवरी
Gorakhpur

गर्भवती महिला के लिए एनसीसी कैडेट्स बनीं मददगार, चलती ट्रेन में कराई डिलीवरी

2 अगस्त 2019

Unnao Rape Case accused cut out hang by samajwadi party in varanasi
Varanasi

वाराणसी में उन्नाव दुष्कर्म कांड के आरोपी को फांसी पर चढ़ाया, सपा नेता बोले- ये है जनता की अदालत

2 अगस्त 2019

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
Astrology

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
एमएस धोनी
Jammu

देखिए लेफ्टिनेंट कर्नल धोनी की तस्वीरें, साथ ही जानिए वो बातें जो शायद ही आपने कभी सुनी हों

2 अगस्त 2019

railway ready to run train between aishbagh- lakhimpur from 8 august
Lucknow

ऐशबाग-लखीमपुर के बीच ट्रेन चलाने की तैयारी, हजारों यात्रियों को मिलेगी राहत

2 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर
Kanpur

वो काली रात जिसने तहस-नहस कर दिया विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर के 25 सालों का साम्राज्य, एक मौत के बाद हुआ ये

2 अगस्त 2019

लेफ्टिनेंट कर्नल महेंद्र सिंह धोनी
Jammu

19 किलो वजन के साथ ले. कर्नल महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की कश्मीर के आवंतीपोरा में ड्यूटी शुरू

1 अगस्त 2019

यहां पर हैं नौकरी के ढेरो मौके, क्या आप हैं तैयार
Himalayan Institute of Technology

यहां पर हैं नौकरी के ढेरो मौके, क्या आप हैं तैयार
विज्ञापन
amarnath cave latest photo
Jammu

अमरनाथ यात्रा 2019: गुफा से आई दुर्लभ तस्वीर, देशभर के शिवभक्तों की बढ़ सकती है चिंता

1 अगस्त 2019

landslide and tree fell in himachal due to heavy rainfall
Shimla

हिमाचल में भारी बारिश का कहर, 271 सड़कें बंद, तस्वीरों में देखें तबाही

1 अगस्त 2019

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
Astrology

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल से परेशान मां अपने बच्चों को लेकर जाती हुई
Delhi NCR

तस्वीरें: साहब! मेरा बच्चा बीमार है, इलाज कर दो, गोद में मासूम को लिए गिड़गिड़ाती रही मां

2 अगस्त 2019

कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांड: सीबीआई के खौफ से दहशत में विधायक के करीबी, जांच शुरू होते ही हुए भूमिगत, हुआ ये खुलासा

2 अगस्त 2019

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी बियर ग्रिल्स के साथ
Meerut

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी के साथ बियर ग्रिल्स ने यूपी के इस जिले में की थी 'मैन वर्सेज वाइल्ड' की शूटिंग

1 अगस्त 2019

दुष्कर्म पीड़िता का चाचा परिजनों से मिलकर फफक कर रो पड़ा
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांड: दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के चाचा ने पीएमओ से मांगी थी सुरक्षा, बढ़ सकती हैं कुलदीप की मुश्किलें

2 अगस्त 2019

amarnath cave latest photo
Jammu

अमरनाथ यात्रा स्थगित: पहली बार आया हूं दर्शन किए बिना नहीं जाऊंगा, सुनिए भोलेनाथ के भक्तों की बातें

2 अगस्त 2019

पत्नी को मुखग्नि देता उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता का चाचा
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांड: पत्नी की चिता को आग देने पहुंचे चाचा ने कहा- कुलदीप ने मेरे पूरे परिवार को खत्म करा दिया

1 अगस्त 2019

दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की चाची के शव को भारी सुरक्षा के बीच गांव लाया गया
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांड: चाची के अंतिम संस्कार में कम होता दिखा विधायक का रसूख, लोगों में संवेदना आक्रोश और दहशत

1 अगस्त 2019

दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की चाची के अंतिम संस्कार में शामिल परिजन रोते बिलखते हुए
Unnao

जेल जाते वक्त पीड़िता का चाचा चीख-चीख कर बोला ‘सेंगर मेरे परिवार को खा गया, अब हम ही बचे हैं’

1 अगस्त 2019

तीन तलाक बिल अब बना कानून
Kanpur

पेट में पल रही थी लड़की, पति ने मारपीट कर दिया तलाक, तो किसी ने पोस्टकार्ड पर लिखकर भेज दिया तलाक

2 अगस्त 2019

सेमीफाइनल में प्रस्तुति देते कलाकार
Agra

तस्वीरें: स्कूल कनेक्ट टैलेंट सर्च के सेमीफाइनल में कलाकारों ने मचाया धमाल, झूम उठा सूरसदन

2 अगस्त 2019

Streets in Srinagar city are waterlogged following rainfall jammu kashmir
Jammu

देखिए तस्वीरें: जम्मू-कश्मीर में बारिश ने मचाया कोहराम, नदियां खतरे के निशान से ऊपर

1 अगस्त 2019

राष्ट्रगान के दौरान बैठे रहे कई भाजपा कार्यकर्ता
Jammu

भाजपा सदस्यता अभियानः चलता रहा राष्ट्रगान मगर नहीं उठे कार्यकर्ता, राम माधव थे मौजूद

1 अगस्त 2019

कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर पर दुष्कर्म का अरोप लगाने वाली किशोरी (फाइल फोटो)
कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर पर दुष्कर्म का अरोप लगाने वाली किशोरी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : amar ujala
विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर
विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर - फोटो : PTI
भाजपा विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर
भाजपा विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर
आरोपी विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर, सहआरोपी शशि सिंह
आरोपी विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर, सहआरोपी शशि सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर
कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

इंग्लैंड के दर्शकों ने चिढ़ाया तो स्मिथ ने जड़ दिया शतक

एशेज सीरीज इंग्लैंड के क्रिकेट फैंस ने शर्मनाक हरकत की। उन्होंने एक बार फिर से सैंडपेपर विवाद को लेकर डेविड वार्नर और स्टीव स्मिथ का मजाक बनाया और उन्हें चिढ़ाने की कोशिश की। दोनों ही खिलाड़ी एक साल की बैन के बाद टेस्ट क्रिकेट में वापसी कर रहे हैं।

2 अगस्त 2019

जम्मू कश्मीर 2:35

जम्मू कश्मीर में 28 हजार जवानों की और होगी तैनाती, 10 हजार जवान पहले ही हो चुके हैं तैनात

2 अगस्त 2019

वैष्णो देवी 2:16

अगर आप कर रहे हैं वैष्णो देवी जाने की तैयारी तो करें IRCTC के इस स्पेशल पैकेज पर यात्रा

2 अगस्त 2019

ट्रंप 1:32

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने फिर की कश्मीर मामले पर मध्यस्थता की बात, कहा सबकुछ मोदी पर निर्भर

2 अगस्त 2019

ओम बिड़ला 0:55

कैशलेस-डिजिटल लेनदेन को बढ़ावा दें सांसद: ओम बिड़ला

1 अगस्त 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited