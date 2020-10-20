शहर चुनें
जालौन केस: जावित्री को देख चौंक पड़े नई बस्ती मोहल्ले के लोग, कोई बोला बिटिया तो कोई साध गया चुप्पी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जालौन, Updated Tue, 20 Oct 2020 11:40 PM IST
12 साल बाद किशोरी के जिंदा मिलने का मामला
12 साल बाद किशोरी के जिंदा मिलने का मामला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जालौन जिले के कालपी में जिस जावित्री को नई बस्ती के लोगों ने बचपन में देखा, उसे मंगलवार को सामने देख इलाकाई लोग कुछ देर के लिए चौंक पड़े। सीबीसीआईडी और पुलिस के घेरे में चल रही जावित्री ने कुछ लोगों को पहचाना और जब उन लोगों से जावित्री के बारे में पूछा गया तो किसी ने जवाब दिया कि यह तो राम प्रकाश और राजो की बिटिया है।
city & states jalaun kanpur uttar pradesh kanpur news up news jalaun news crime news police on backfoot javitri case

12 साल बाद किशोरी के जिंदा मिलने का मामला
12 साल बाद किशोरी के जिंदा मिलने का मामला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जावित्री को लेकर नई बस्ती पहुंची सीबीसीआईडी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जावित्री को लेकर नई बस्ती पहुंची सीबीसीआईडी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जावित्री को लेकर नई बस्ती पहुंची सीबीसीआईडी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जावित्री को लेकर नई बस्ती पहुंची सीबीसीआईडी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
