यूपी: पीएफआई के सदस्यों ने किए चौंकाने वाले खुलासे, हिंसा के पीछे एसडीपीआई को बताया राजनीतिक चेहरा

{"_id":"5e3c60858ebc3ee5b802de47","slug":"caa-protests-sdpi-helping-to-incite-violence-by-becoming-a-political-face","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092b\u0906\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0926\u0938\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947, \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u090f\u0938\u0921\u0940\u092a\u0940\u0906\u0908 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर में पकड़े गए पांच पीएफआई के सदस्याें ने किए चौकाने वाले खुलासे
पुलिस व खुफिया कर रही पीएफआई के सदस्यों से पूछताछ
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में पीएफआई के सदस्य
कानपुर में पकड़े गए संदिग्ध
कानपुर में हिंसा के पीछे था पीएफआई का हाथ
