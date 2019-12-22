शहर चुनें

हिंसा के बाद जिलों से आई फोर्स चप्पे-चप्पे पर तैनात, पुलिस के बूटों की टाप से उपद्रवियों में दहशत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 22 Dec 2019 11:26 PM IST
चप्पे चप्पे पर तैनात रही पुलिस फोर्स
चप्पे चप्पे पर तैनात रही पुलिस फोर्स - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नागरिकता संशोधन कानून (सीएए) के विरोध में शहर में भड़की हिंसा को काबू करने के लिए रविवार को दूसरे जिलों से भी फोर्स मंगा ली गई है। उन्नाव के पुलिस ट्रेनिंग कॉलेज में प्रशिक्षण प्राप्त कर रहे 200 दरोगाओं की भी ड्यूटी लगाई गई है। संवेदनशील इलाकों यतीमखाना, चमनगंज, बेकनगंज, परेड चौराहा, नई सड़क पर पुलिस के साथ-साथ आईटीबीपी, एसएसबी, आरएएफ और पीएसी के जवान भी तैनात हैं।

 
चप्पे चप्पे पर तैनात रही पुलिस फोर्स
चप्पे चप्पे पर तैनात रही पुलिस फोर्स - फोटो : अमर उजाला
संवेदनशील इलाकों में तैनात रही पुलिस
संवेदनशील इलाकों में तैनात रही पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
संवेदनशील इलाकों में पुलिस ने किया रूट मार्च
संवेदनशील इलाकों में पुलिस ने किया रूट मार्च - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रूटमार्च करती पुलिस
रूटमार्च करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
संवेदनशील इलाके में तैनात आरएएफ का जवान
संवेदनशील इलाके में तैनात आरएएफ का जवान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
