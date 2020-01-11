शहर चुनें

बस में गूंज रही थी मासूमों की चीखें, हर ओर सिर्फ आग की लपटें, घायल बोले सिर से सीसा तोड़ा तब बची जान

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कन्नौज, Updated Sat, 11 Jan 2020 08:20 PM IST
तीन घंटे धूं धूं कर जली थी बस
1 of 5
तीन घंटे धूं धूं कर जली थी बस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कन्नौज के छिबरामऊ में हुए स्लीपर बस हादसे में 20 से अधिक लोगों के जिंदा जलने की आशंका है। बस की आग इतनी भयानक थी कि जब आग शांत हुई तो अंदर से सिर्फ कंकाल और राख ही बाहर आई। किसी ने बेटा खोया तो किसी ने अपनी मां को खो दिया। किसी का पूरा परिवार ही आग में जलकर राख हो गया।

 
तीन घंटे धूं धूं कर जली थी बस
तीन घंटे धूं धूं कर जली थी बस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आग बुझने के बाद कुछ ऐसा था बस का नजारा
आग बुझने के बाद कुछ ऐसा था बस का नजारा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कन्नौज हादसा
कन्नौज हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कन्नौज हादसा
कन्नौज हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कन्नौज हादसा
कन्नौज हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
