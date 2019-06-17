शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh   Kanpur   BSP gave a shock to SP this big leader left Akhilesh yadav

यूपी में उपचुनाव से ठीक पहले बसपा ने सपा को दिया तगड़ा झटका, इस बड़े नेता ने छोड़ा अखिलेश का साथ

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फतेहपुर, Updated Mon, 17 Jun 2019 03:09 AM IST
अखिलेश यादव, मायावती, मुलायम सिंह यादव
1 of 5
अखिलेश यादव, मायावती, मुलायम सिंह यादव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश में समाजवादी पार्टी की राहें आसान होती नजर नहीं आ रहीं हैं। लोकसभा चुनाव में मिली करारी हार के बाद सपा बसपा गठबंधन भी ध्वस्त हो गया। यूपी में हार का ठीकरा मायावती ने सपा अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव के सिर पर फोड़ दिया। अब एक बड़े नेता ने सपा का दामन छोड़ फिर से बसपा काे थाम लिया है।

 
mayawati akhilesh yadav akhilesh yadav mayawati up by election by election by election up up news election 2019 ayodhya prasad pal samajwadi party bahujan samaj party lok sabha election lok sabha election 2019
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

