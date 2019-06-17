यूपी में उपचुनाव से ठीक पहले बसपा ने सपा को दिया तगड़ा झटका, इस बड़े नेता ने छोड़ा अखिलेश का साथ

{"_id":"5d068ca18ebc3e348409bcf8","slug":"bsp-gave-a-shock-to-sp-this-big-leader-left-akhilesh-yadav","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092a\u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0938\u0947 \u0920\u0940\u0915 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u0938\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u0917\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e, \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अखिलेश यादव, मायावती, मुलायम सिंह यादव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d068ca18ebc3e348409bcf8","slug":"bsp-gave-a-shock-to-sp-this-big-leader-left-akhilesh-yadav","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092a\u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0938\u0947 \u0920\u0940\u0915 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u0938\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u0917\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e, \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पूर्वमंत्री अयोध्या प्रसाद पाल
{"_id":"5d068ca18ebc3e348409bcf8","slug":"bsp-gave-a-shock-to-sp-this-big-leader-left-akhilesh-yadav","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092a\u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0938\u0947 \u0920\u0940\u0915 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u0938\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u0917\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e, \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डिंपल यादव, अखिलेश यादव, मायावती
- फोटो : ट्विटर
{"_id":"5d068ca18ebc3e348409bcf8","slug":"bsp-gave-a-shock-to-sp-this-big-leader-left-akhilesh-yadav","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092a\u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0938\u0947 \u0920\u0940\u0915 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u0938\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u0917\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e, \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अखिलेश यादव, अयोध्या प्रसाद पाल
{"_id":"5d068ca18ebc3e348409bcf8","slug":"bsp-gave-a-shock-to-sp-this-big-leader-left-akhilesh-yadav","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092a\u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0938\u0947 \u0920\u0940\u0915 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u0938\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u0917\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e, \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अखिलेश यादव के साथ अयोध्या प्रसाद पाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला