खून से सनी कुल्हाड़ी लेकर थाने पहुंचा युवक तो उड़ गए पुलिस के होेश, बोला भाई को मौत दे कर आ रहा हूं

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 22 Mar 2019 11:36 PM IST
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हमीरपुर के बिवांर थानाक्षेत्र के बांधुरखुर्द गांव में पिछले बुधवार की रात  शराब के नशे में धुत युवक अपने ही बड़े भाई को गाली गलौज कर उसका गला दबाने लगा। किसी तरह बड़े भाई ने खुद को उसकी पकड़ से छुड़ाकर छोटे भाई से कुल्हाड़ी छीन गुस्से में उसके गले पर वार कर दिया, जिससे उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई।

 
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर पुलिस के साथ मौजूद भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
