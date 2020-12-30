यूपी: बच्चों की खुशी के लिए तोड़ी जाति की दीवार, कराई शादी, देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5fec65628ebc3e3c88226ba5","slug":"broken-caste-wall-for-the-happiness-of-children-got-married-in-hamirpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0908 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हमीरपुर: एक दूसरे को वरमाला पहनाते हेमेंद्र राजपूत व चंद्रवती वर्मा
हमीरपुर: जाति की दीवार तोड़ परिजनों ने कराई शादी
शादी में मौजूद रिश्तेदार
