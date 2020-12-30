शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Hamirpur ›   Broken caste wall for the happiness of children, got married in Hamirpur

यूपी: बच्चों की खुशी के लिए तोड़ी जाति की दीवार, कराई शादी, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हमीरपुर, Updated Wed, 30 Dec 2020 05:46 PM IST
हमीरपुर: एक दूसरे को वरमाला पहनाते हेमेंद्र राजपूत व चंद्रवती वर्मा
1 of 5
हमीरपुर: एक दूसरे को वरमाला पहनाते हेमेंद्र राजपूत व चंद्रवती वर्मा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश में हमीरपुर जिले के राठ में जाति बंधन को किनारे कर एक प्रेमी युगल ने धूमधाम से शादी रचाई। बच्चों के इस कदम में साथ देते हुए दोनों के परिवार भी शामिल हुए। धूमधाम से हुई इस अंतर जातीय विवाह की क्षेत्र में चर्चा है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states hamirpur kanpur uttar pradesh up news hamirpur news marrige news unique wedding caste wall happiness of children

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

कोरोना वैक्सीन (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

निजी हाथों में अभी नहीं मिलेगा कोरोना वैक्सीन, जानिए पहले किसका होगा टीकाकरण

30 दिसंबर 2020

कुमार विश्वास ने टिहरी झील में की बोटिंग
Dehradun

New Year 2021: सैलानियों से गुलजार हुई टिहरी झील, कुमार विश्वास ने भी उठाया बोटिंग का लुत्फ, तस्वीरें...

30 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
युवाओं के दिलों पर राज कर रही है Kia Sonet कॉम्पैक्ट एसयूवी, पांच वजहों से हो रहे हैं फिदा
KIA SONET

युवाओं के दिलों पर राज कर रही है Kia Sonet कॉम्पैक्ट एसयूवी, पांच वजहों से हो रहे हैं फिदा
पूनम यादव।
Chandigarh

हरियाणा निकाय चुनाव : कौन हैं पूनम यादव जिन्होंने बचाई भाजपा की 'लाज', पढ़ें- संघ कनेक्शन

30 दिसंबर 2020

नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू।
Chandigarh

फिर चर्चाओं में नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू, इस मामले में बढ़ा विवाद तो मांगनी पड़ी माफी  

30 दिसंबर 2020

व्यापारिक वृद्धि या नौकरी में प्रमोशन, क्या लेकर आएगा वर्ष 2021 ? जानें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषियों से
Astrology

व्यापारिक वृद्धि या नौकरी में प्रमोशन, क्या लेकर आएगा वर्ष 2021 ? जानें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषियों से
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Gorakhpur

Health Tips: अगर फेफड़ों को रखना चाहते हैं स्वस्थ तो इन चार चीजों से बना लें दूरी

30 दिसंबर 2020

भारतीय संसद।
Gorakhpur

इस अभिनेता को संसद में 'ड्रग्स' के खिलाफ बोलना पड़ा महंगा, हाथ से गईं सात से अधिक फिल्में

30 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
हमीरपुर: एक दूसरे को वरमाला पहनाते हेमेंद्र राजपूत व चंद्रवती वर्मा
हमीरपुर: एक दूसरे को वरमाला पहनाते हेमेंद्र राजपूत व चंद्रवती वर्मा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हमीरपुर: जाति की दीवार तोड़ परिजनों ने कराई शादी
हमीरपुर: जाति की दीवार तोड़ परिजनों ने कराई शादी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हमीरपुर: जाति की दीवार तोड़ परिजनों ने कराई शादी
हमीरपुर: जाति की दीवार तोड़ परिजनों ने कराई शादी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हमीरपुर: जाति की दीवार तोड़ परिजनों ने कराई शादी
हमीरपुर: जाति की दीवार तोड़ परिजनों ने कराई शादी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शादी में मौजूद रिश्तेदार
शादी में मौजूद रिश्तेदार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X