इटावा अखिलेश का नहीं भाजपा का है, तीन सौ कमरे वाले होटल पर पांडेय का तंज

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 05 Apr 2019 04:46 PM IST
महेन्द्र नाथ पांडेय, अखिलेश यादव
महेन्द्र नाथ पांडेय, अखिलेश यादव
इटावा जिले में भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष महेन्द्र नाथ पांडेय के साथ भाजपा प्रत्याशी डॉ रामशंकर कठेरिया ने नामांकन पर्चा दाखिल किया। नामांकन के बाद प्रदेश अध्यक्ष ने कहा कि इटावा अखिलेश का नहीं भाजपा का है। इस बार फिर से इटावा लोकसभा सीट पर भाजपा का कब्जा बरकरार रहेगा।
महेन्द्र नाथ पांडेय, अखिलेश यादव
