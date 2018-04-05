शहर चुनें

भाजपा ने हासिल की एक और फतह, निर्विरोध चुने गए बांदा के "कल्याण सिंह"

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Thu, 05 Apr 2018 09:11 PM IST
यूपी के बांदा जिले में पिछले माह जिला पंचायत के अध्यक्ष पद के उपचुनाव में विधायक प्रकाश द्विवेदी की धर्मपत्नी सरिता द्विवेदी निर्विरोध निर्वाचित हुई थीं। अब भाजपा ने एक और फतह हासिल की है।
 
 
