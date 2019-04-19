शहर चुनें

सामूहिक नरसंहार में एक परिवार के पांच लोगों को मिली थी मौत, 22 साल बाद मिला न्याय तो छलक पड़ें आंसू

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 19 Apr 2019 10:38 PM IST
सामूहिक नरसंहार मामले में सजा पाने वाले विधायक अशोक चंदेल
सामूहिक नरसंहार मामले में सजा पाने वाले विधायक अशोक चंदेल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हमीरपुर में करीब 22 साल, दो माह और 23 दिन पूर्व मुख्यालय के व्यस्ततम सुभाष बाजार सब्जी मंडी के पास हुए एक ही परिवार तीन समेत पांच लोगों के सामूहिक नरसंहार मामले में निचली अदालत ने सदर विधायक अशोक सिंह चंदेल समेत दस आरोपियों को बरी कर दिया था। 22 सालों पर जब परिवार को न्याय मिला तों आंखों में आंसू छलक पड़े।

 
सामूहिक नरसंहार मामले में सजा पाने वाले विधायक अशोक चंदेल
सामूहिक नरसंहार मामले में सजा पाने वाले विधायक अशोक चंदेल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सजा के बाद पीड़ित पक्ष में खुशी का माहाैल
सजा के बाद पीड़ित पक्ष में खुशी का माहाैल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
22 साल पहले इसी गली में हुआ था सामूहिक नरसंहार
22 साल पहले इसी गली में हुआ था सामूहिक नरसंहार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
2017 में स्थानीय न्यायालय से बाहर निकलता दोषी रुक्कू (फाइल फोटो)
2017 में स्थानीय न्यायालय से बाहर निकलता दोषी रुक्कू (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
2017 में स्थानीय न्यायालय परिसर में तैनात पुलिस फोर्स। (फाइल फोटो)
2017 में स्थानीय न्यायालय परिसर में तैनात पुलिस फोर्स। (फाइल फोटो)
