सीएम योगी ने बोला गठबंधन पर हमला, कहा..'अखिलेश यादव सैफई के किसी जमींदार के यहां भैंस चरा रहा होता'

{"_id":"5cb9eec4bdec221447634618","slug":"cm-yogi-attacks-on-akhilesh-before-lok-sabha-elections-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0917\u0920\u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e, \u0915\u0939\u093e..'\u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 \u0938\u0948\u092b\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0902\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092d\u0948\u0902\u0938 \u091a\u0930\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इटावा में जनसभा को संबोधित करते हुए सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाजपा में शामिल हुईं पूर्व मंत्री सुखदा से मिलते सीएम योगी
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने अखिलेश यादव पर बोला हमला (फाइल फोटो)
इटावा रैली में जनता का अभिवादन स्वीकर करते सीएम योगी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला