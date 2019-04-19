शहर चुनें

सीएम योगी ने बोला गठबंधन पर हमला, कहा..'अखिलेश यादव सैफई के किसी जमींदार के यहां भैंस चरा रहा होता'

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 19 Apr 2019 09:48 PM IST
इटावा में जनसभा को संबोधित करते हुए सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ
इटावा में जनसभा को संबोधित करते हुए सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ
चुनाव आयोग द्वार लगाए गए 72 घंटे के प्रतिबंध के बाद चुनाव प्रचार करने पहुंचे मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ के तेवर में कहीं कोई नरमी दिखाई नहीं दी। शुक्रवार को उन्होंने भाषण की शुरुआत हनुमान जयंती की शुभकामना और तीन दिन बजरंग बली के दर्शनों के व्याख्यान के साथ की। इसके बाद उन्हाेंने अखिलेश यादव के साथ मायावती और कांग्रेस पर जमकर हमला बोला।


 
लोकसभा चुनाव में किस सीट पर बदल रहे समीकरण, कहां है दल बदल की सुगबुगाहट, राहुल गाँधी से लेकर नरेंद्र मोदी तक रैलियों का रेला, बयानों की बाढ़, मुद्दों की पड़ताल, लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 से जुड़े हर लाइव अपडेट के लिए पढ़ते रहे अमर उजाला चुनाव समाचार।

इटावा में जनसभा को संबोधित करते हुए सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ
भाजपा में शामिल हुईं पूर्व मंत्री सुखदा से मिलते सीएम योगी
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने अखिलेश यादव पर बोला हमला (फाइल फोटो)
इटावा रैली में जनता का अभिवादन स्वीकर करते सीएम योगी
