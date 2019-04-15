शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   BJP District General Secretary's godown caught fire in chitrakoot

चित्रकूटः भाजपा जिला महामंत्री की गोदाम में लगी आग, देखते ही देखते सबकुछ जलकर हो गया राख

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 15 Apr 2019 01:49 PM IST
भाजपा जिला महामंत्री की गोदाम में लगी आग
1 of 5
भाजपा जिला महामंत्री की गोदाम में लगी आग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी के चित्रकूट जिले में एक व्यापारी की गोदाम में शार्ट सर्किट से आग लग गई। देखते ही देखते आग ने ऐसा विकराल रूप धारण किया कि पूरा घर आग की चपेट में आ गया। व्यापारी के घर में लगी आग ने कुछ ही देर में आसपास के घरों को अपनी जद में ले लिया। परिजनों सहित आसपास के लोग भी बचाव कार्य में जुट गए।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
bjp district general secretary godown caught fire godown caught fire in chitrakoot fire in chitrakoot
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
lok sabha chunav 2019 में किस सीट पर बदले समीकरण, कहां है दल बदल की सुगबुगाहट, राहुल गाँधी से नरेंद्र मोदी तक रैलियों का रेला, बयानों की बाढ़, मुद्दों की पड़ताल, चुनाव से जुड़े हर अपडेट के लिए पड़ते रहे amarujala election news
विज्ञापन

Recommended

चलती बाइक में लगी आग
Kanpur

एक्सप्रेस वे पर चलती बाइक में लगी आग, पुलिस ने बचाई नवदंपति की जान, देखिए तस्वीरें

15 अप्रैल 2019

आजम खान
Delhi NCR

जया प्रदा पर बदजुबानी करने वाले आजम खान की कब-कब फिसली जुबान, 6 विवादित बयान

15 अप्रैल 2019

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
ज्योतिष समाधान

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
पूर्व सांसद नरेश अग्रवाल
Kannauj

'वानरों की तरह घूमने' के बयान के बाद नरेश का आजम पर अबतक का सबसे बड़ा हमला, मच सकता है भूचाल

15 अप्रैल 2019

प्रणव सिंह चैंपियन
Dehradun

उत्तराखंडः भाजपा विधायक ने राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी को लेकर दिया विवादित बयान

15 अप्रैल 2019

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
योगिता रघुवंशी
Madhya Pradesh

15 सालों से हाईवे पर राज कर रही हैं योगिता रघुवंशी, प्रेरणादायक है उनकी कहानी

15 अप्रैल 2019

फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

देश के पांच सबसे बड़े संसदीय क्षेत्रों में यूपी का ये शहर भी शामिल, इस वजह से मिला ये स्थान

15 अप्रैल 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

राजू श्रीवास्तव
Kanpur

दोस्तों लोकसभा केर चुनाव आय.. हपक के मतदान करे का है- राजू श्रीवास्तव

15 अप्रैल 2019

AIIMS rishikesh, protest
Dehradun

एम्स ने नौकरी से निकाला तो पेट्रोल की बोतल लेकर छत पर चढ़ गया कर्मचारी, तस्वीरों में पूरा घटनाक्रम

15 अप्रैल 2019

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
ज्योतिष समाधान

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
विज्ञापन
भाजपा विधायक देशराज कर्णवाल
Dehradun

यहां बाबा साहेब की जयंती पर भाजपा विधायक ने कहा कुछ ऐसा कि भीड़ ने कर दिया हंगामा

15 अप्रैल 2019

रन फॉर 'केसरी' में दौड़ते लोग
Chandigarh

जलियांवाला बाग नरसंहार की 100वीं बरसी पर रन फॉर 'केसरी' में दौड़े लोग, दिलचस्प तस्वीरें

15 अप्रैल 2019

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
झुग्गी बस्ती में रविवार सुबह आग लग गई
Lucknow

छोटे सिलेंडर दगने से झोपड़ी में लगी आग, 28 झोपड़ियां राख, कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद पाया काबू

15 अप्रैल 2019

murder
Prayagraj

इलाहाबाद विवि के पीसीबी हॉस्टल में छात्र की गोली मारकर हत्या

15 अप्रैल 2019

हेमा मालिनी के समर्थन में सभा को संबोधित करते धर्मेंद्र
Agra

धर्मेंद्र ने संभाली हेमा के चुनाव प्रचार की कमान, 'जाटलैंड' में दिखा 'वीरू' का अंदाज

15 अप्रैल 2019

हेमा मालिनी के चुनाव प्रचार करते फिल्म अभिनेता धर्मेंद्र
Agra

'बसंती' के लिए धर्मेंद्र बने 'वीरू', गांव वालों से बोले-वोट नहीं दिए तो टंकी पर चढ़ जाऊंगा

14 अप्रैल 2019

अमर उजाला के अभियान से जुड़े मतदाता
Agra

#Votekaro अमर उजाला संग 'वॉक फॉर वोट' में उमड़े मथुरा के लोग, मतदान की ली शपथ

15 अप्रैल 2019

#VoteKaro अमर उजाला महाअभियान
Kanpur

#VoteKaro अमर उजाला महाअभियानः मतदान के लिए लोगों में दिखा जबरदस्त उत्साह

15 अप्रैल 2019

साक्षी महाराज, मुख्यमंत्री योगी, सुनील सिंह साजन
Kanpur

सपा ने साक्षी के रंग-रूप का उड़ाया मजाक, योगी के बारे में कहा-अपनी जाति बताना भूल जाएंगे, दी धमकियां

15 अप्रैल 2019

Side Story of Tempo Accident In Pandoga Una Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

तस्वीरें: कभी बेटे की लाश देखने, कभी घायल पति को संभालने दौड़ती रही ज्योति

13 अप्रैल 2019

मतदाताओं ने ली शत प्रतिशत मतदान की शपथ
Agra

#Votekaro ताजनगरी को बनाएंगे वोटिंग में सरताज, अमर उजाला के आह्वान पर मतदाताओं ने ली शपथ

15 अप्रैल 2019

यूपी सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ के साथ बीजेपी राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह
Kanpur

चुनावी दंगल: गठबंधन की गांठ खोलने को अमित शाह की योजना से मच सकता है हड़कंप, कांग्रेस भी सकते में

15 अप्रैल 2019

अमित शाह, मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Kanpur

आखिर अमित शाह ने रच ही दिया चक्रव्यूह, मात देने के दिए 10 मंत्र, विपक्ष के सामने बड़ी चुनौती

14 अप्रैल 2019

जनसभा को संबोधित करते नरेश अग्रवाल (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

यूपी की राजनीति में तूफान ला सकता है नरेश का बयान, बोले- अखिलेश वानरों की तरह चौराहों पर घूमेंगे

15 अप्रैल 2019

भाजपा जिला महामंत्री की गोदाम में लगी आग
भाजपा जिला महामंत्री की गोदाम में लगी आग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाजपा जिला महामंत्री की गोदाम में लगी आग
भाजपा जिला महामंत्री की गोदाम में लगी आग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाजपा जिला महामंत्री की गोदाम में लगी आग
भाजपा जिला महामंत्री की गोदाम में लगी आग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाजपा जिला महामंत्री की गोदाम में लगी आग
भाजपा जिला महामंत्री की गोदाम में लगी आग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पीड़ित परिजन, मोहल्लेवासी
पीड़ित परिजन, मोहल्लेवासी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.