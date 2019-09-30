शहर चुनें

BJP, Congress, SP and BSP candidates filed nominations for by election up

भाजपा, कांग्रेस, सपा व बसपा प्रत्याशियों ने नामांकन के अंतिम दिन पूरी ताकत झोेंकी, 21 को है मतदान

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चित्रकूट, Updated Thu, 03 Oct 2019 04:47 PM IST
नामांकन के दौरान कुछ ऐसा रहा नजारा
1 of 5
नामांकन के दौरान कुछ ऐसा रहा नजारा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चित्रकूट के मानिकपुर विधानसभा उपचुनाव के लिए नामांकन के अंतिम दिन सभी दलों के प्रत्याशियों ने पूरी ताकत झोेंकी। भाजपा, सपा, कांग्रेस व बसपा समेत कुल दस दावेदारों ने नामांकन दाखिल कर दिया है। भाजपा सपा व बसपा ने तीन-तीन व कांग्रेस ने दो सेट दाखिल किए। इस प्रकार कुल 18 पर्चे जमा किए। नामांकन प्रक्रिया के दौरान भाजपा के कैबिनेट मंत्री भी नामांकन कक्ष में पहुंचे।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
इस नवरात्रि, महा अष्टमी पर अर्पित करें मां वैष्णो देवी को भेंट व प्रसाद, जीवन की सारी समस्याएं होंगी दूर - 6 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
up news news in up भाजपा विधायक
नामांकन के दौरान कुछ ऐसा रहा नजारा
नामांकन के दौरान कुछ ऐसा रहा नजारा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नामांकन के लिए जाते प्रत्याशी
नामांकन के लिए जाते प्रत्याशी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नामांकन के दौरान सपा प्रत्याशी
नामांकन के दौरान सपा प्रत्याशी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नामांकन के दौरान कुछ ऐसा रहा नजारा
नामांकन के दौरान कुछ ऐसा रहा नजारा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नामांकन दाखिल करते प्रत्याशी
नामांकन दाखिल करते प्रत्याशी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
