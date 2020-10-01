शहर चुनें
जन्मदिन विशेषः देश के 14वें राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद की इस स्टोरी से हैं आप अनजान, यहां जानिए कुछ खास बातें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 01 Oct 2020 05:18 PM IST
राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद
1 of 5
राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आज राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद का जन्मदिन है। उनके 75वें जन्मदिन पर आइए जानें उनके बारे में हम आपको उनके बारे में कुछ खास बातें बताने जा रहे हैं। रामनाथ कोविंद के राष्ट्रपति बनने पर उनके टीचर ने उन्हें सलाह दी थी। कानपुर देहात के परौंख गांव में जन्मे राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद कानपुर के डीसी लॉ कॉलेज में पढ़ चुके हैं। उनके अध्यापक सुमन निगम ने उन्हें एक सुझाव दिया था। निगम चाहते हैं कि उनके शिष्य सबसे पहले गौ रक्षा के नाम पर होने वाली कथित हत्याओं पर लगाम लगाएं।

 
ram nath kovind ram nath kovind birthday ram nath kovind age

राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद
राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद
राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद - फोटो : गूगल
पीएम मोदी के साथ राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद
पीएम मोदी के साथ राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद - फोटो : Twitter
राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद
राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद - फोटो : twitter
राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद
राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
