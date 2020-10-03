शहर चुनें
बिकरू कांड चार्जशीट: चार महिलाओं को भी पुलिस ने बनाया आरोपी, घटना वाली रात किया था ये घिनौना काम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 03 Oct 2020 10:41 AM IST
बिकरू कांड की आरोपी खुशी
1 of 5
बिकरू कांड की आरोपी खुशी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर पुलिस ने बिकरू कांड चार्जशीट में चार महिलाओं को भी आरोपी बनाया है। इन महिलाओं पर पुलिस कर्मियों को मारने के लिए उकसाने और उन्हें गोलियां मुहैया करने का आरोप लगाया है। उन पर मुठभेड़ के दौरान पुलिस के लूटे गए असलहों को रखने में मदद का भी आरोप है। 

 
बिकरू कांड की आरोपी खुशी
बिकरू कांड की आरोपी खुशी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे
विकास दुबे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अमर दुबे और विकास दुबे
अमर दुबे और विकास दुबे - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : amar ujala
