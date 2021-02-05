बिकरू कांड: विकास की पत्नी रिचा, भाई दीपक समेत छह के खिलाफ चार्जशीट, बहाया था आठ पुलिस वालों का खून

{"_id":"601c4cf5295c76535569ce65","slug":"bikru-case-chargesheet-against-vikas-s-wife-richa-brother-deepak-including-six","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u091a\u093e, \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u0940\u092a\u0915 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u091b\u0939 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0936\u0940\u091f, \u092c\u0939\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0906\u0920 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे की पत्नी रिचा दुबे
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"601c4cf5295c76535569ce65","slug":"bikru-case-chargesheet-against-vikas-s-wife-richa-brother-deepak-including-six","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u091a\u093e, \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u0940\u092a\u0915 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u091b\u0939 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0936\u0940\u091f, \u092c\u0939\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0906\u0920 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे ने आठ पुलिस वालों को मारा था
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"601c4cf5295c76535569ce65","slug":"bikru-case-chargesheet-against-vikas-s-wife-richa-brother-deepak-including-six","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u091a\u093e, \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u0940\u092a\u0915 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u091b\u0939 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0936\u0940\u091f, \u092c\u0939\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0906\u0920 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे कांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"601c4cf5295c76535569ce65","slug":"bikru-case-chargesheet-against-vikas-s-wife-richa-brother-deepak-including-six","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u091a\u093e, \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u0940\u092a\u0915 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u091b\u0939 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0936\u0940\u091f, \u092c\u0939\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0906\u0920 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सीओ बिल्हौर देवेंद्र मिश्र (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"601c4cf5295c76535569ce65","slug":"bikru-case-chargesheet-against-vikas-s-wife-richa-brother-deepak-including-six","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u091a\u093e, \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u0940\u092a\u0915 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u091b\u0939 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0936\u0940\u091f, \u092c\u0939\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0906\u0920 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे कांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला