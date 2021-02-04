शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Why the disabled mother forced in front of the police, begging and gave 12 thousand

यूपी: क्यों पुलिस की धौंस के आगे मजबूर हुई दिव्यांग मां, भीख मांग दिए थे 12 हजार, बेटी मिली तो छलके आंसू

प्रभापुंज मिश्रा
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Published by: प्रभापुंज मिश्रा
Updated Thu, 04 Feb 2021 06:42 PM IST
नाबालिग के लापता होने का मामला
1 of 5
नाबालिग के लापता होने का मामला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के कानपुर में चकेरी पुलिस ने एक शर्मनाक करतूत से महकमे की भद पिटवाने के बाद आखिरकार अगवा किशोरी को खोज निकाला। नौबस्ता के बंबा इलाके से किशोरी के साथ नामजद आरोपी ठाकुर को गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपी से पूछताछ की जा रही है। चकेरी से सात जनवरी को एक 16 वर्षीय किशोरी का अपहरण हुआ था। 

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states kanpur cirme news up police kanpur police officers suspended uttar pradesh police kanpur police police suspension kanpur suspension for bribery missing woman update missing teenager

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

चौरी चौरा शताब्दी महोत्सव: मैनपुरी के बेवर में निकाली गई प्रभात फेरी
Agra

चौरी-चौरा शताब्दी महोत्सव: दिन में वंदे मातरम् से गूंजा मैनपुरी, शाम को दीपों से हुआ जगमग, देखें तस्वीरें

4 फरवरी 2021

हिमाचल में भारी बर्फबारी
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल में भारी बर्फबारी से 267 सड़कें बंद, 400 बसें फंसीं, बर्फ में पर्यटकों ने की मस्ती

4 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
सुलझेगी लाइफ इंश्योरेंस की गुत्थी, अमर उजाला के वेबिनार से जानें इससे जुड़ी सभी महत्वपूर्ण बातें
PNB METlife

सुलझेगी लाइफ इंश्योरेंस की गुत्थी, अमर उजाला के वेबिनार से जानें इससे जुड़ी सभी महत्वपूर्ण बातें
उत्तराखंड में बर्फबारी
Dehradun

Weather Today: उत्तराखंड की मनमोहक वादियों में बर्फबारी के बाद दिखा जन्नत सा नजारा, देखें तस्वीरें...

4 फरवरी 2021

वृंदावन कुभ मेला: संतों के साथ बैठक करते कमिश्नर अमित गुप्ता
Agra

वृंदावन कुंभ: बाहर से आने वाले साधु-संतों के लिए अनिवार्य होगा कोविड निगेटिव प्रमाणपत्र, कमिश्नर ने दिए निर्देश

4 फरवरी 2021

अपनी जन्मकुंडली से जानें क्या रहेगा आपके लिए सही
Kundali

अपनी जन्मकुंडली से जानें क्या रहेगा आपके लिए सही
चौरी चौरा महोत्सव: पीएम मोदी ने की चौरीचौरा शताब्दी महोत्सव की शुरुआत।
Gorakhpur

Chauri Chaura: पीएम मोदी ने की चौरीचौरा शताब्दी महोत्सव की शुरुआत, बोले- 'देश की तरक्की में किसानों का अहम योगदान'

4 फरवरी 2021

बीएचयू में टीका लगवाते प्रो.समीर त्रिवेदी
Varanasi

Corona Vaccination: बनारस में 30 केंद्रों पर पर लगाया गया कोरोना का टीका, स्वास्थ्यकर्मी दिखे उत्साहित

4 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
नाबालिग के लापता होने का मामला
नाबालिग के लापता होने का मामला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
किशोरी के लापता होने का मामला
किशोरी के लापता होने का मामला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
किशोरी के लापता होने का मामला
किशोरी के लापता होने का मामला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
किशोरी के लापता होने का मामला
किशोरी के लापता होने का मामला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस जीप से डीआईजी ने छुड़वाया था घर
पुलिस जीप से डीआईजी ने छुड़वाया था घर - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X