कन्नौज हादसा: बस में चीख पुकार सुन कांप रहा था कलेजा, जिंदा जलीं 20 से ज्यादा जिंदगियां, तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5e1942cf8ebc3e87a511b220","slug":"big-road-accident-in-kannauj-of-uttar-pradesh-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0928\u094d\u0928\u094c\u091c \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u092c\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0940\u0916 \u092a\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0928 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u092a \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0915\u0932\u0947\u091c\u093e, \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u091c\u0932\u0940\u0902 20 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
kannauj road accident
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आग बुझाते दमकल कर्मचारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बस और ट्रक में लगाई आग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर पहुंचे अधिकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पूर्व राज्यमंत्री जानकारी लेती हुईं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बस में लगी आग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला