Photo Gallery › Uttar Pradesh › Kanpur › big road accident in kannauj of uttar pradesh see photos

कन्नौज हादसा: बस में चीख पुकार सुन कांप रहा था कलेजा, जिंदा जलीं 20 से ज्यादा जिंदगियां, तस्वीरें

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, कन्नौज, Updated Sat, 11 Jan 2020 09:06 AM IST
kannauj road accident
1 of 6
kannauj road accident - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली-कानपुर जीटी रोड पर कन्नौज जिले के घिलोई के पास आमने-सामने भिड़ंत के बाद ट्रक और स्लीपर बस में आग लग जाने से दोनों ही वाहन धू-धूकर जल उठे। बस में करीब 50 यात्री थे। इनमें से 10 ने किसी तरह कूदकर जान बचाई। बाकी के बस में फंसे होने का अंदेशा जताया जा रहा है। रात करीब साढ़े आठ बजे हादसे के बाद जीटी रोड के दोनों तरफ लंबा जाम लग गया। मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने डीएम और एसपी को मौके पर तुरंत जाने के निर्देश दिए। दोनों प्रशासनिक अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंच गए। 
kannauj road accident road accident road accident in up
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
kannauj road accident
kannauj road accident - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आग बुझाते दमकल कर्मचारी
आग बुझाते दमकल कर्मचारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बस और ट्रक में लगाई आग
बस और ट्रक में लगाई आग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर पहुंचे अधिकारी
मौके पर पहुंचे अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पूर्व राज्यमंत्री जानकारी लेती हुईं
पूर्व राज्यमंत्री जानकारी लेती हुईं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बस में लगी आग
बस में लगी आग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
