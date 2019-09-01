यूपी: बसपा ने फूंका उप चुनाव का बिगुल, भाजपा की केेंद्र और प्रदेश सरकार की जमकर उड़ाई खिल्ली

{"_id":"5d6bb85e8ebc3e017232545b","slug":"bahujan-samaj-party-in-by-election-of-uttar-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u092c\u0938\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u0942\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0909\u092a \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u093f\u0917\u0941\u0932,\u00a0\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0947\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बसपा नेता सतीश चंद्र मिश्रा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाजपा पर जमकर बरसे बसपा नेेता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बसपा नेता सतीश चंद्र मिश्रा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बसपा नेता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
उप चुनाव में गोविंद नगर सीट से बसपा प्रत्याशी देवी प्रसाद
- फोटो : अमर उजाला