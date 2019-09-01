शहर चुनें

यूपी: बसपा ने फूंका उप चुनाव का बिगुल, भाजपा की केेंद्र और प्रदेश सरकार की जमकर उड़ाई खिल्ली

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 01 Sep 2019 11:05 PM IST
बसपा नेता सतीश चंद्र मिश्रा
1 of 5
बसपा नेता सतीश चंद्र मिश्रा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी में होने वाले उपचुनाव के लिए बसपा ने अन्य पार्टियों को धूल चटाने के लिए कमर कस ली है। हमीरपुर से प्रत्याशी घोषित करने के बाद रविवार को बहुजन समाज पार्टी ने गोविंदनगर विधानसभा उप चुनाव के लिए बिगुल बजा दिया है। शास्त्री नगर के एस्सेल पैलेस में आयोजित कार्यकर्ता सम्मेलन में जुटे बसपाइयों ने पार्टी प्रत्याशी देवी तिवारी को जिताने का संकल्प लिया।
