औरैया हादसा: सड़कों पर बिखरे थे शव, साथ में नजर आईं मजदूरों की उम्मीदें और कीमती चीजें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, औरैया, Updated Sun, 17 May 2020 10:48 AM IST
औरैया में भीषण सड़क हादसा
औरैया में भीषण सड़क हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इटावा-कानपुर हाईवे पर शनिवार तड़के डीसीएम (मिनी ट्रक) में ट्रॉला ट्रक की टक्कर से 26 प्रवासी मजदूरों की मौत हो गई और 38 मजदूर घायल हो गए। हादसे में चूने की बोरियां लादे ट्रॉला खाई में जा पलटा और ज्यादातर की मौत ट्रॉला और बोरियों में दबने से हुई।
औरैया में भीषण सड़क हादसा
औरैया में भीषण सड़क हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
औरैया में भीषण सड़क हादसा
औरैया में भीषण सड़क हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
औरैया में भीषण सड़क हादसा
औरैया में भीषण सड़क हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
औरैया में भीषण सड़क हादसा
औरैया में भीषण सड़क हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
औरैया में भीषण सड़क हादसा
औरैया में भीषण सड़क हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
औरैया में भीषण सड़क हादसा
औरैया में भीषण सड़क हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी के औरैया में बड़ा हादसा
यूपी के औरैया में बड़ा हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी के औरैया में बड़ा हादसा
यूपी के औरैया में बड़ा हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
