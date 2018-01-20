बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
एंड्रॉयड मोबाइल का संभलकर करें इस्तेमाल, ऑनलाइन क्राइम से बचने के लिए ये बातें जरूर ध्यान रखें
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 20 Jan 2018 09:34 PM IST
कानपुर के हरकोर्ट बटलर टेक्निकल यूनिवर्सिटी (एचबीटीयू) में शनिवार को इंडक्शन प्रोग्राम के तहत आईजी रेंज आलोक सिंह ने हरकोर्टियंस से सीधा संवाद किया। साइबर सिक्योरिटी को लेकर कई बातें बताई। बोले, एंड्रायड मोबाइल अगर चलाते हो तो संभल कर चलाओ क्योंकि आपकी हर डिटेल हैकर चुरा सकता है। आईजी ने बताया कि कोई भी एप डाउनलोड करते समय फोटो व अन्य चीजों को इंक्रिप्टेड रखें। इससे काफी हद तक आपके मोबाइल का डाटा सेव रहेगा।
