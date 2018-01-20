बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a633d954f1c1b7b268b56a1","slug":"mobile-game-is-the-reason-of-student-death","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u094b\u0928\u0939\u093e\u0930 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u092c\u0928\u093e '\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0917\u0947\u092e', \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
होनहार छात्र की मौत की वजह बना 'मोबाइल गेम', अपने बच्चों पर रखें नजर
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 20 Jan 2018 06:31 PM IST
मोबाइल गेम में फंसकर एक होनहार छात्र इतना ज्यादा उदास हो गया कि उसने फांसी लगाकर जान दे दी। छात्र कक्षा दस में पढ़ने के साथ ही लोगों के घरों में पेंटिंग भी करता था और पढ़ाई में अव्वल था। चित्रकला की मंडल स्तरीय प्रतियोगिता में किशोर को प्रथम स्थान मिला था। परिजनों का कहना है कि ब्लू व्हेल गेम के टास्क के दौरान किशोर ने फांसी लगा ली। मामला यूपी के उरई जिले का है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a633d954f1c1b7b268b56a1","slug":"mobile-game-is-the-reason-of-student-death","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u094b\u0928\u0939\u093e\u0930 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u092c\u0928\u093e '\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0917\u0947\u092e', \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a633d954f1c1b7b268b56a1","slug":"mobile-game-is-the-reason-of-student-death","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u094b\u0928\u0939\u093e\u0930 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u092c\u0928\u093e '\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0917\u0947\u092e', \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a633d954f1c1b7b268b56a1","slug":"mobile-game-is-the-reason-of-student-death","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u094b\u0928\u0939\u093e\u0930 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u092c\u0928\u093e '\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0917\u0947\u092e', \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a633d954f1c1b7b268b56a1","slug":"mobile-game-is-the-reason-of-student-death","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u094b\u0928\u0939\u093e\u0930 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u092c\u0928\u093e '\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0917\u0947\u092e', \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.