अनामिका प्रकरण में हो रहे हर रोज नए खुलासे, अब सामने आया ये सच, इस एक नाम की तलाश में जुटी है पुलिस

{"_id":"5eeecc2f8ebc3e4325012cfb","slug":"anamika-shukla-case-mastermind-accused-also-got-job-on-fake-documents","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0930\u0923 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u091c \u0928\u090f \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947, \u0905\u092c \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u091a, \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फर्जी शिक्षिकाएं और जालसाज पुष्पेंद्र
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5eeecc2f8ebc3e4325012cfb","slug":"anamika-shukla-case-mastermind-accused-also-got-job-on-fake-documents","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0930\u0923 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u091c \u0928\u090f \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947, \u0905\u092c \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u091a, \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मास्टरमाइंड पुष्पेंद्र
- फोटो : अमर उजाा
{"_id":"5eeecc2f8ebc3e4325012cfb","slug":"anamika-shukla-case-mastermind-accused-also-got-job-on-fake-documents","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0930\u0923 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u091c \u0928\u090f \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947, \u0905\u092c \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u091a, \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फर्जी शिक्षिका, मास्टरमाइंड पुष्पेंद्र
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5eeecc2f8ebc3e4325012cfb","slug":"anamika-shukla-case-mastermind-accused-also-got-job-on-fake-documents","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0930\u0923 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u091c \u0928\u090f \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947, \u0905\u092c \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u091a, \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अनामिका शुक्ला प्रकरण
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5eeecc2f8ebc3e4325012cfb","slug":"anamika-shukla-case-mastermind-accused-also-got-job-on-fake-documents","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0930\u0923 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u091c \u0928\u090f \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947, \u0905\u092c \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u091a, \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फर्जी शिक्षिका अनामिका शुक्ला प्रकरण
- फोटो : अमर उजाला