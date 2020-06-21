शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Farrukhabad ›   Anamika Shukla case: mastermind accused also got job on fake documents

अनामिका प्रकरण में हो रहे हर रोज नए खुलासे, अब सामने आया ये सच, इस एक नाम की तलाश में जुटी है पुलिस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फर्रुखाबाद, Updated Sun, 21 Jun 2020 09:48 AM IST
फर्जी शिक्षिकाएं और जालसाज पुष्पेंद्र
1 of 5
फर्जी शिक्षिकाएं और जालसाज पुष्पेंद्र - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फर्जी शिक्षिका अनामिका शुक्ला प्रकरण में हर रोज नए खुलासे हो रहे हैं। अनामिका शुक्ला प्रकरण के मास्टरमाइंड सुशील कौशल (पुष्पेंद्र) ने नौकरी पाने के दौरान जो अभिलेख लगाए थे उनके माध्यम से असली सुशील कौशल की तलाश शुरू कर दी गई है। कायमगंज बीईओ शैक्षिक अभिलेख वाले स्कूलों को खोजने के लिए फिरोजाबाद गए हैं।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
घर बैठे करें AFCAT की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,499 रु. में
Click Here
विज्ञापन
anamika shukla teacher anamika shukla teacher case fake teacher case fake teachers priti preeti kasturba gandhi awasiya balika vidyalaya anamika shukla

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

अनामिका शुक्ला प्रकरण
Kanpur

फर्जी शिक्षक प्रकरण: नहीं मिली अनामिका, दीप्ति, प्रीति समेत नौ नाम के शिक्षकों की सूची, जांच में बड़ा खुलासा

21 जून 2020

International Yoga Day 2020
Gorakhpur

अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस के अवसर पर गोरखपुर में दिखा उत्साह, तस्वीरों में देखें शहरवासियों ने ऐसे किया योग

21 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
कपास: बेमौसमी बारिस का महत्व व जल प्रबंधन, जानें डॉक्टर मोहिंदर सिंह से
SGT University (Advertorial)

कपास: बेमौसमी बारिस का महत्व व जल प्रबंधन, जानें डॉक्टर मोहिंदर सिंह से
inamul haq
Lucknow

अलकायदा एजेंट इनामुल हक के मोबाइल में मिली कमलेश तिवारी और कई आतंकियों की फोटो, कई बड़े खुलासे

21 जून 2020

ताज के साए में योग करते किशोर
Agra

कोरोना से जंग-योग के संग, ऐसे मनाया ब्रज में योग दिवस, देखें तस्वीरें

21 जून 2020

सूर्यग्रहण के कुप्रभावों से बचने के लिए कराएं महामृत्युंजय पूजा,30% की छूट कूपन कोड SURYA900
Puja

सूर्यग्रहण के कुप्रभावों से बचने के लिए कराएं महामृत्युंजय पूजा,30% की छूट कूपन कोड SURYA900
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

सूर्यग्रहण बदलेगा कश्मीर की सियासत! लेखक-डॉक्टर और देश के ये लोग विशेष ध्यान दें

21 जून 2020

उत्तराखंड में योग
Dehradun

योग दिवस 2020: सीएम त्रिवेंद्र से लेकर मंत्री, विधायकों और बाबा रामदेव ने दिया निरोग रहने का संदेश, तस्वीरें....

21 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

सूर्य ग्रहण
Delhi NCR

सूर्य ग्रहण: दिल्ली में कुछ देर के लिए छा जाएगा अंधेरा, चमकदार गोल अंगूठी के जैसा नजर आएगा सूरज

21 जून 2020

inamul haq
Lucknow

अलकायदा एजेंट इनामुल हक का पूछताछ में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, यूपी से बांग्लादेश तक...

21 जून 2020

कपास: बेमौसमी बारिस का महत्व व जल प्रबंधन, जानें डॉक्टर मोहिंदर सिंह से
SGT University (Advertorial)

कपास: बेमौसमी बारिस का महत्व व जल प्रबंधन, जानें डॉक्टर मोहिंदर सिंह से
विज्ञापन
news
Lucknow

यूपी: केमिकल फैक्टरी में ब्लास्ट मामले में बड़ा खुलासा, सच जानकर अधिकारी भी हैरान

21 जून 2020

International yoga day 2020 In Uttarakhand: Public Done Yoga at Home and gives Message For Fitness
Dehradun

अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस 2020: देवभूमि में ऐसे बही योग की गंगा, लोगों ने घर से ही दिया फिट रहने का संदेश, तस्वीरें...

21 जून 2020

सूर्यग्रहण के कुप्रभावों से बचने के लिए कराएं महामृत्युंजय पूजा,30% की छूट कूपन कोड SURYA900
Puja

सूर्यग्रहण के कुप्रभावों से बचने के लिए कराएं महामृत्युंजय पूजा,30% की छूट कूपन कोड SURYA900
भारतीय सेना के जवान
Jammu

सियाचिन से श्रीनगर तक मनाया जा रहा योग दिवस, हर हिंदुस्तानी को गर्व कराएंगी जवानों की ये तस्वीरें

21 जून 2020

फर्जी शिक्षिकाएं और जालसाज पुष्पेंद्र
Agra

अनामिका प्रकरण में एक और बड़ा खुलासा, मास्टरमाइंड पुष्पेंद्र भी निकला फर्जी शिक्षक

21 जून 2020

solar eclipse
Gorakhpur

Solar Eclipse 2020: ग्रहण के दौरान गर्भवती महिलाएं करें इन चीजों से परहेज, न्यूट्रिशनिस्ट दे रहीं ये खास सलाह

21 जून 2020

surya grahan
Gorakhpur

Surya Grahan 2020: 500 साल बाद बन रहा है सूर्य ग्रहण पर अद्भुत संयोग, जानिए कैसा होगा इसका असर

21 जून 2020

solar eclipse
Gorakhpur

आसमान में दिखेगा 'छल्लेदार' सूर्य ग्रहण, ज्योतिष के अनुसार हो सकता है बड़ा नुकसान

21 जून 2020

ग्रहण 2020
Gorakhpur

जानें, हिंदू पौराणिक मान्यताओं के अनुसार कब, कैसे और क्यों लगना शुरू हुआ ग्रहण

21 जून 2020

solar eclipse
Gorakhpur

Solar Eclipse 2020: ये 'कोरोना' आप को कर देगा मंत्रमुग्ध, तस्वीरें में देखें कुछ ऐसे दिखेगा आसमान में नजारा

21 जून 2020

solar eclipse
Gorakhpur

Solar eclipse: ग्रहण के दौरान सुनहरे कंगन का रूप लेते हैं सूर्य भगवान, भूलकर भी न करें ये काम

21 जून 2020

kusha grass
Gorakhpur

मां सीता के केश से बनी है ये चीज, ग्रहण के दुष्प्रभावों से दिलाती है मुक्ति, जानिए कैसे

21 जून 2020

International yoga day 2020: ITBP Soldiers Doing Yoga in Snow on 14000 ft height in uttarakhand
Chamoli

14000 फीट की ऊंचाई पर माइनस जीरो डिग्री तापमान में बर्फ के बीच हिमवीरों ने किया योग, तस्वीरें...

21 जून 2020

सूर्य ग्रहण
Basti

Grahan 2020: जानिए वैज्ञानिक नजरिए से कैसे लगता है सूर्य और चंद्र ग्रहण

21 जून 2020

Surya Grahan
Basti

Surya Grahan 2020: आज लगेगा साल का पहला सूर्य ग्रहण, सूतक काल आज रात से, जानिए क्या करें और क्या नहीं

21 जून 2020

फर्जी शिक्षिकाएं और जालसाज पुष्पेंद्र
फर्जी शिक्षिकाएं और जालसाज पुष्पेंद्र - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मास्टरमाइंड पुष्पेंद्र
मास्टरमाइंड पुष्पेंद्र - फोटो : अमर उजाा
फर्जी शिक्षिका, मास्टरमाइंड पुष्पेंद्र
फर्जी शिक्षिका, मास्टरमाइंड पुष्पेंद्र - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अनामिका शुक्ला प्रकरण
अनामिका शुक्ला प्रकरण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फर्जी शिक्षिका अनामिका शुक्ला प्रकरण
फर्जी शिक्षिका अनामिका शुक्ला प्रकरण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited