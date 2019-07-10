शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Amar ujala bhavishya jyoti samman event in hardoi

अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति समारोह में हाईस्कूल और इंटरमीडिएट के 43 मेधावियों का हुआ सम्मान

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हरदोई, Updated Wed, 10 Jul 2019 01:57 PM IST
अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति समारोह
1 of 7
अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति समारोह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अमर उजाला के बैनर तले बुधवार को हरदोई जिले के श्रीशचंद्र अग्रवाल बरातघर में भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान समारोह का आयोजन किया गया। समारोह के दौरान हाईस्कूल और इंटरमीडिएट की परीक्षाओं में प्रथम 10 स्थान पर रहे मेधावियों को सम्मानित किया गया। 

समारोह का शुभारंभ मुख्य अतिथि प्रभारी जिला जज अजय कुमार सिंह ने विशिष्ट अतिथि मुख्य न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट दीपक यादव और जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के सचिव संजय कुमार ने दीप प्रज्जवलन कर किया। इसके बाद श्री डाल सिंह मेमोरियल स्कूल के विद्यार्थियों शशांक मिश्रा, रिया गुप्ता, कुशाग्रप्रताप सिंह, आदित्य गुप्ता और आस्था गुप्ता ने स्वागत गीत प्रस्तुत किया।

मेधावियों का सम्मान करने के बाद प्रभारी जिला जज अजय कुमार सिंह ने कहा कि अच्छे कार्य के लिए हौसलाफजाई करना जरूरी है। उन्होंने कहा कि जिन्होंने बेहतर परिणाम दिए, उनका उत्साहवर्धन करना इसलिए भी जरूरी है कि वह मेहनत में निरंतरता बनाए रखें।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
amar ujala event bhavishya jyoti samman up news bhavishya jyoti samman event in hardoi amar ujala bhavishya jyoti samman 2019 bhavishya jyoti samman 2019 amar ujala अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान 2019 event in hardoi hardoi news
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

परिवार के साथ कोमल
Delhi NCR

बंगलूरू से बरामद मैनेजर कोमल ने बताया पति का असली सच, पिता बोले-नहीं भेजेंगे ससुराल

10 जुलाई 2019

मौसम
Lucknow

गरज-चमक के साथ बारिश जारी, जानें- आने वाले दिनों के लिए क्या कहते हैं मौसम विज्ञानी

10 जुलाई 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
उत्तराखंड में हादसा
Dehradun

कोटद्वार बस हादसा: सामने आई चौंकाने वाली बातें, ऐसा होता तो बच जाती तीन जिंदगियां, तस्वीरें...

10 जुलाई 2019

हादसे ने छीनीं खुशियां
Lucknow

जवान बेटों की अर्थी को पिता ने दिया कंधा, शव देख लिपट पड़ी 10 साल की मासूम

10 जुलाई 2019

नौकरी की चिंता रहती है हर पल, ज्योतिषाचार्य का परामर्श देगा अब सारी समस्याओं का हल
Astrology

नौकरी की चिंता रहती है हर पल, ज्योतिषाचार्य का परामर्श देगा अब सारी समस्याओं का हल
डॉ. रीना सिंह (फाइल फोटो) और घर की तलाशी लेती पुलिस
Varanasi

डॉ. रीना के बंद कमरे का ताला तोड़ कर ली गई तलाशी, लखनऊ की टीम बताएगी कैसे हुई मौत

10 जुलाई 2019

ताजमहल पर अभिनेत्री मंदिरा बेदी
Agra

ताजमहल पर बेटे संग पहुंचीं क्रिकेट एंकर और अभिनेत्री मंदिरा बेदी, दिखा खूबसूरत अंदाज

10 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

एससपी से बात करते डॉ. रीना के पिता
Varanasi

डॉ. रीना के पिता ने दामाद के बारे में किया अहम खुलासा, बोले- इज्जत की खातिर नहीं की पुलिस से शिकायत

10 जुलाई 2019

घरों में पसरा सन्नाटा
Lucknow

...काश बेटा घर न आता तो बच जाती जान, छह माह की मासूम के सिर से उठा पिता का साया

10 जुलाई 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
विज्ञापन
मनीष मल्होत्रा
Chandigarh

मनीष मल्होत्रा ने बताया कैसे बने फैशन की दुनिया के 'बादशाह', खोला जिंदगी से जुड़ा एक बड़ा राज

10 जुलाई 2019

उत्तराखंड में हादसा
Dehradun

कोटद्वार हादसा: नशे में थे चालक-परिचालक, गिरते ही बस के उड़े परखच्चे, तस्वीरों में देखें मंजर

10 जुलाई 2019

नौकरी की चिंता रहती है हर पल, ज्योतिषाचार्य का परामर्श देगा अब सारी समस्याओं का हल
Astrology

नौकरी की चिंता रहती है हर पल, ज्योतिषाचार्य का परामर्श देगा अब सारी समस्याओं का हल
हादसे के बाद सबसे पहले पहुंचे निहाल सिंह
Agra

यमुना एक्सप्रेस वे बस हादसा: 'देवदूत' बनकर आए निहाल, नाले में आधी डूबी बस से बचाईं जिन्दगियां

10 जुलाई 2019

हादसे ने छीनीं खुशियां
Lucknow

पल भर में उजड़ गईं सारी खुशियां, चार दिन पहले दी थी नए घर की पार्टी, दिसंबर में थी शादी

9 जुलाई 2019

गेट पर स्ट्रेचर प्रसूता
Agra

'बदहाल सिस्टम-बेहाल मरीज' प्रसूता को गेट पर छोड़कर गया नर्सिंग स्टाफ, इमरजेंसी से भगाया मरीज

10 जुलाई 2019

rain, rain in meerut, weather
Meerut

बारिश से बदतर हालात: शहर भर में पानी-पानी, थम गई जिंदगानी, यकीन नहीं तो देखें ये तस्वीरें

10 जुलाई 2019

उत्तराखंड में हादसा
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: हादसों का 'मंगलवार', कहीं खाई में गिरी बस तो कहीं नदी में समाई कार, दर्दनाक तस्वीरें... 

10 जुलाई 2019

Police raid in Rajasthan and Uttarakhand for search of komal
Delhi NCR

मैनेजर कोमल नहर में नहीं कूदी, पुलिस का दावा जिंदा है वो, मोबाइल लोकेशन से मिले अहम सुराग

9 जुलाई 2019

बस हादसे की तस्वीरें
Agra

आगरा: ड्राइवर की झपकी से मौत के आगोश में समाए 29 लोग, नाले में बिखरे शव

9 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

आगरा बस हादसे पर बड़ा खुलासा, ड्राइवर रूट से अनजान था, फिर भी उसे ही भेज दिया

9 जुलाई 2019

अस्पताल में भर्ती प्रेमिका
Kanpur

सुहागरात के दिन पत्नी से पहले प्रेमिका को दिया ऑफर, बोला मेरे दोस्त से बनाओ संबंध, इंकार पर काटा गला

8 जुलाई 2019

झरना नाले में गिरी बस
Agra

एक्सप्रेस वे बस हादसा: 120 किमी की 'रफ्तार' से आई मौत, 40 फीट नीचे नाले में समाईं 29 जिंदगियां

9 जुलाई 2019

Shimla News Today: many roads closed and landslide in himachal after heavy rainfall
Shimla

हिमाचल में मूसलाधार बारिश का कहर, घरों में घुसा मलबा, पेड़ गिरे और कई सड़कें ठप

9 जुलाई 2019

pics of deadly Car accident in kotkhai shimla and dead bodies found in poor condition
Shimla

तस्वीरें: भीषण सड़क हादसे में कार के उड़े परखच्चे, क्षत-विक्षत हालत में मिले मृतकों के शव

9 जुलाई 2019

अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति समारोह
अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति समारोह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति समारोह
अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति समारोह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति समारोह
अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति समारोह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति समारोह
अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति समारोह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति समारोह
अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति समारोह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति समारोह
अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति समारोह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति समारोह
अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति समारोह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

CWC 2019: आज पूरा होगा भारत-न्यूजीलैंड का बचा हुआ मैच, इस वजह से टीम इंडिया पहुंच सकती है फाइनल में

मंगलवार को भारत और न्यूजीलैंड के बीच वर्ल्ड कप 2019 का पहला सेमीफाइनल बारिश की वजह से रोक दिया गया। मैनचेस्टर के ओल्ड ट्रैफर्ड ग्राउंड पर लगातार बारिश की वजह से अब ये मैच रिजर्व डे यानी बुधवार को दोबारा से है।

10 जुलाई 2019

कर्नाटक 3:42

सियासी संकट के बीच सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंची कर्नाटक की लड़ाई, बागी विधायकों की अर्जी पर होगी सुनवाई

10 जुलाई 2019

रंगोली 1:15

रंगोली बनाकर टीम इंडिया के लिए जीत की कामना, विराट के हाथों में दिखा वर्ल्ड कप

10 जुलाई 2019

प्रणव चैंपियन 3:00

उत्तराखंड में भाजपा विधायक प्रणव सिंह चैंपियन हाथों में रिवॉल्वर लेकर डांस करते दिखे, वीडियो वायरल

10 जुलाई 2019

बहू बेगम 3:05

नवाबों के कान काटने छोटे परदे पर आ रही हैं 'बहू बेगम'

10 जुलाई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited