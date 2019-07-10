अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति समारोह में हाईस्कूल और इंटरमीडिएट के 43 मेधावियों का हुआ सम्मान

{"_id":"5d259b928ebc3e6d0179be76","slug":"amar-ujala-bhavishya-jyoti-samman-event-in-hardoi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f \u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0924\u093f \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0939 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u090f\u091f \u0915\u0947 43 \u092e\u0947\u0927\u093e\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0938\u092e\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति समारोह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d259b928ebc3e6d0179be76","slug":"amar-ujala-bhavishya-jyoti-samman-event-in-hardoi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f \u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0924\u093f \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0939 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u090f\u091f \u0915\u0947 43 \u092e\u0947\u0927\u093e\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0938\u092e\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति समारोह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d259b928ebc3e6d0179be76","slug":"amar-ujala-bhavishya-jyoti-samman-event-in-hardoi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f \u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0924\u093f \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0939 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u090f\u091f \u0915\u0947 43 \u092e\u0947\u0927\u093e\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0938\u092e\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति समारोह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d259b928ebc3e6d0179be76","slug":"amar-ujala-bhavishya-jyoti-samman-event-in-hardoi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f \u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0924\u093f \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0939 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u090f\u091f \u0915\u0947 43 \u092e\u0947\u0927\u093e\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0938\u092e\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति समारोह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d259b928ebc3e6d0179be76","slug":"amar-ujala-bhavishya-jyoti-samman-event-in-hardoi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f \u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0924\u093f \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0939 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u090f\u091f \u0915\u0947 43 \u092e\u0947\u0927\u093e\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0938\u092e\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति समारोह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d259b928ebc3e6d0179be76","slug":"amar-ujala-bhavishya-jyoti-samman-event-in-hardoi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f \u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0924\u093f \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0939 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u090f\u091f \u0915\u0947 43 \u092e\u0947\u0927\u093e\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0938\u092e\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति समारोह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d259b928ebc3e6d0179be76","slug":"amar-ujala-bhavishya-jyoti-samman-event-in-hardoi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f \u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0924\u093f \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0939 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u090f\u091f \u0915\u0947 43 \u092e\u0947\u0927\u093e\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0938\u092e\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति समारोह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला