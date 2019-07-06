शहर चुनें

मौसम का अलर्ट: आज से पांच दिन तक यूपी के कई शहरों में भारी बारिश की संभावना, विभाग ने दी ये जानकारी

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 06 Jul 2019 12:02 PM IST
मौसम
1 of 5
मौसम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी के कानपुर समेत आपसपास के शहरों में अगले पांच दिन तक भारी बारिश के संकेत हैं। मौसम विभाग की तरफ से जारी चेतावनी में कहा गया है कि कानपुर समेत बांदा, कन्नौज, इटावा, जालौन, हमीरपुर, हरदोई, फतेहपुर, चित्रकूट, घाटमपुर समेत कई शहरों में भारी बारिश की संभावना है।
latest news weather latest news weather news prediction of monsoon weather department prediction weather department news rain in up weather department warns warns of rain rain in kanpur up news related to weather मौसम विभाग मौसम की जानकारी मौसम की जानकारी उत्तर प्रदेश मौसम का हाल मौसम monsoon in up latest weather news
मौसम
मौसम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश ने लोगों को गर्मी से दिलाई राहत
बारिश ने लोगों को गर्मी से दिलाई राहत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौसम
मौसम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौसम
मौसम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश से हुआ जलभराव
बारिश से हुआ जलभराव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
