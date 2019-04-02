शहर चुनें

डिंपल यादव की सीट पर चुनावी माहौल परखेंगे अखिलेश यादव, इसी सीट से शुरु किया था अपना राजनीतिक सफर 

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 02 Apr 2019 06:02 AM IST
अखिलेश यादव और उनकी पत्नी डिंपल यादव (फाइल फोटो)
अखिलेश यादव और उनकी पत्नी डिंपल यादव (फाइल फोटो)
कन्नौज में चुनावी माहौल को परखने के लिए पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और सपा मुखिया अखिलेश यादव आज आएंगे। वह जगह-जगह लोगों से मिलते हुए कन्नौज में प्रमुख नेताओं से चुनावी की तैयारियों पर चर्चा कर दिशा निर्देश देंगे। शाम करीब चार बजे बोर्डिंग मैदान से हेलीकाप्टर से लखनऊ के लिए प्रस्थान करेंगे।  

 
