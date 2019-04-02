डिंपल यादव की सीट पर चुनावी माहौल परखेंगे अखिलेश यादव, इसी सीट से शुरु किया था अपना राजनीतिक सफर 

{"_id":"5ca2672cbdec22140c42c469","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-in-kannauj-before-lok-sabha-elections-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0939\u094c\u0932 \u092a\u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935, \u0907\u0938\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0941 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u092b\u0930\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अखिलेश यादव और उनकी पत्नी डिंपल यादव (फाइल फोटो)
{"_id":"5ca2672cbdec22140c42c469","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-in-kannauj-before-lok-sabha-elections-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0939\u094c\u0932 \u092a\u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935, \u0907\u0938\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0941 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u092b\u0930\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अखिलेश यादव, डिंपल यादव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ca2672cbdec22140c42c469","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-in-kannauj-before-lok-sabha-elections-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0939\u094c\u0932 \u092a\u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935, \u0907\u0938\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0941 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u092b\u0930\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डिंपल यादव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ca2672cbdec22140c42c469","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-in-kannauj-before-lok-sabha-elections-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0939\u094c\u0932 \u092a\u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935, \u0907\u0938\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0941 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u092b\u0930\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डिंपल यादव के साथ अखिलेश यादव
{"_id":"5ca2672cbdec22140c42c469","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-in-kannauj-before-lok-sabha-elections-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0939\u094c\u0932 \u092a\u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935, \u0907\u0938\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0941 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u092b\u0930\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अखिलेश यादव के साथ डिंपल यादव