अखिलेश याादव बोले, केंद्र में सपा सरकार आई तो नागरिकता संशोधन कानून पर रोक लगवा दी जाएगी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कन्नौज, Updated Thu, 23 Jan 2020 07:22 PM IST
अखिलेश यादव ने भाजपा पर बोला हमला
1 of 5
अखिलेश यादव ने भाजपा पर बोला हमला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के कन्नौज के छिबरामऊ में एक निजी कार्यक्रम में पहुंचे पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव का लोगों ने स्वागत किया। पत्रकारों से बातचीत करते हुए पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि नागरिकता संशोधन कानून पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट भारत की आत्मा को समझेगी।

 
अखिलेश यादव ने भाजपा पर बोला हमला
अखिलेश यादव ने भाजपा पर बोला हमला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सरकार आई तो सीएए पर लगा देंगे बैन- अखिलेश
सरकार आई तो सीएए पर लगा देंगे बैन- अखिलेश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अखिलेश बोले भाजपा कर रही है अत्याचार
अखिलेश बोले भाजपा कर रही है अत्याचार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अखिलेश बोले जनता भाजपा से बदला लेगी
अखिलेश बोले जनता भाजपा से बदला लेगी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अखिलेश यादव ने सीएम योगी पर भी साधा निशाना
अखिलेश यादव ने सीएम योगी पर भी साधा निशाना - फोटो : अमर उजाला
