अखिलेश याादव बोले, केंद्र में सपा सरकार आई तो नागरिकता संशोधन कानून पर रोक लगवा दी जाएगी

{"_id":"5e29a31b8ebc3e7d633226f0","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-big-statement-on-caa","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u092f\u093e\u093e\u0926\u0935 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947, \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0906\u0908 \u0924\u094b\u00a0\u0928\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0936\u094b\u0927\u0928 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u0942\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0932\u0917\u0935\u093e \u0926\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अखिलेश यादव ने भाजपा पर बोला हमला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सरकार आई तो सीएए पर लगा देंगे बैन- अखिलेश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अखिलेश बोले भाजपा कर रही है अत्याचार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अखिलेश बोले जनता भाजपा से बदला लेगी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अखिलेश यादव ने सीएम योगी पर भी साधा निशाना
- फोटो : अमर उजाला