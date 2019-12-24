शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Akhilesh yadav attacked on BJP, targeting NRC

अखिलेश ने एनआरसी पर निशाना साधते हुए भाजपा पर किया हमला, साक्षी को ‘महाराज’ कहे जाने पर बोले...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उन्नाव, Updated Tue, 24 Dec 2019 09:25 PM IST
अखिलेश यादव ने एनआरसी पर साधा निशाना, साक्षी महाराज के बारे में कही बड़ी बात
1 of 6
अखिलेश यादव ने एनआरसी पर साधा निशाना, साक्षी महाराज के बारे में कही बड़ी बात - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उन्नाव में मृत दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के गांव पहुंच पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और सपा के मुखिया अखिलेश यादव ने एनआरसी पर निशाना साधते हुए भाजपा पर हमला बोला। मृत पीड़िता के परिजनों को ढांढस बंधाते हुए पांच लाख का चेक सौंपा। अधिकारियों से मुख्यमंत्री तक शिकायती पत्र देकर दुष्कर्म पीड़िता ने न्याय की गुहार लगाई पर उसे इंसाफ नहीं मिला। थक हारकर उसने एसपी कार्यालय में खुद को आग लगा जान दे दी। इंसाफ की लड़ाई में इस गरीब परिवार ने अपनी बेटी खो दी। इस सरकार से न्याय की उम्मीद करना खुद को धोखा देना है।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
कैसे चलेगा व्यापार, किसी मिलेगी तरक्की और किसे मिलेगा प्यार, जानिये ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
kabtaknirbhaya sexual assault unnao immolation unnao news sexual assault cases woman brunt akhilesh
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

सेंट्रल यूपी में सुबह से शाम तक छाया रहा घना कोहरा
Kanpur

सेंट्रल यूपी और बुंदेलखंड में ठंड से 17 की मौत, हर दिन के साथ बढ़ती गलन और कोहरा बरपा रहा कहर

24 दिसंबर 2019

मृतक पिता और पुत्र की फाइल फोटो।
Chandigarh

साथ गई पिता-पुत्र की जान, आज ही था पापा का बर्थडे, पढ़ें-कैसे मौत से हारी मासूम की जिद

24 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
दुकान की फोटो
Varanasi

वाराणसीः नहीं पस्त हो रहे अपराधियों के हौसले, सराफा कारोबारी की गोलीमार कर हत्या, लूट

24 दिसंबर 2019

Photos: tourist flux increased in Manali for Christmas, doing fun amidst snow
Himachal Pradesh

क्रिसमस के लिए मनाली में उमड़ा सैलानियों का सैलाब, बर्फ के बीच की मस्ती, बुकिंग पर छूट

24 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
होमगार्ड के जवानों ने चोरी किया प्याज
Agra

सुरक्षा में तैनात होमगार्ड के जवानों ने चुराया प्याज, आधी रात को दुकान का ताला तोड़ की वारदात

24 दिसंबर 2019

दिन में छाया रहा घना कोहरा, गलन के साथ बढ़ी ठंड
Kanpur

यूपी: बर्फीली हवाओं की वजह से बढ़ेगी गलन और ठंड, कई जिलों में बारिश के साथ छाया कोहरा, काल बनी सर्दी

24 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

युवक की फाइल फोटो, घटनास्थल पर जांच करती पुलिस।
Gorakhpur

दूल्हा बनने से पहले युवक की अर्थी निकली, कुत्ते ने पहचान लिया-किसने किया कत्ल!

24 दिसंबर 2019

कानपुर में हिंसा फैलाने वाले उपद्रवियों की तस्वीरें
Kanpur

कानपुर: हिंसा भड़काने में पीएफआई आईएमआईएम से जुड़े कई लोग चिह्नित, उपद्रवियों के फोटो जारी

24 दिसंबर 2019

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
विज्ञापन
बर्फबारी की तस्वीरें
Jammu

नव वर्ष और क्रिसमस की छुट्टियों पर हर दिन माता वैष्णो देवी के दरबार में पहुंच रहे 25 हजार भक्त

24 दिसंबर 2019

अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी का पैतृक गांव बटेश्वर का हाल्ट
Agra

हाईस्पीड ट्रेन के दौर में अटलजी के बटेश्वर में सुस्त है रेल की रफ्तार, कुछ ऐसा है यहां का हाल

24 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
दिव्यांग जगरनाथ की फाइल फोटो, विलाप करते परिजन।
Gorakhpur

पुलिस की डांट से दुखी दिव्यांग ने खुद को पेट्रोल डाल जिंदा जलाया, चौकी इंचार्ज पर गाज

24 दिसंबर 2019

सूर्य ग्रहण
Agra

Solar Eclipse 2019: छह ग्रहों की युति में पड़ेगा सूर्यग्रहण, है बहुत अशुभ, इन राशियों के लिए होगा लाभकारी

24 दिसंबर 2019

योगी आदित्यनाथ को लेकर गोरखपुर में काफी रोचक किस्से प्रचलित
Gorakhpur

योगी आदित्यनाथ के एक बुलावे पर कभी दौड़े आते थे 'अंगद' और 'हनुमान', अब हुए लापता

24 दिसंबर 2019

सूर्यग्रहण
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में सूर्य'ग्रहण: कितने बजे होगा शुरू, कब तक रहेगा असर, क्या करें और क्या न करें?

24 दिसंबर 2019

पथराव और उपद्रव करने वाले कौन?
Gorakhpur

CM योगी के शहर में और बड़ा बवाल कराने की फिराक में विदेशी ताकतें, सबूत भी देख लें

24 दिसंबर 2019

उपद्रवियों/पथराव करने वालों में शामिल लोग
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में हुई हिंसा के 'गुनहगारों' की तस्वीरें जारी, पहचानते ही यहां सूचना दें, मिलेगा इनाम

24 दिसंबर 2019

गोरखपुर में आज हुए हिंसक प्रदर्शन को रोका जा सकता था
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में न होती हिंसा, अगर ये 5 सबूत नजरअंदाज न करती पुलिस, एकलौती गलती ले डूबी

24 दिसंबर 2019

सड़कों पर बिखरे ईंट, जूता, चप्पल
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में बवाल की गवाही देंगी ये 7 तस्वीरें, हिंसा के बाद पुलिस ने लिए पांच बड़े फैसले

24 दिसंबर 2019

महिला और बच्चों के फाइल फोटो
Meerut

मासूमों का घुट था दम, मां ने रिश्तेदारी में फोन कर मांगी मदद, पहुंचने से पहले ही उजड़ गई दुनिया

24 दिसंबर 2019

Protest against caa
Delhi NCR

तस्वीरें: नागरिकता कानून के खिलाफ जंतर मंतर पर उतरे प्रदर्शनकारी, लगाए नारे

24 दिसंबर 2019

लखनऊ हिंसा
Meerut

नागरिकता कानून: लखनऊ हिंसा में सामने आया बागपत कनेक्शन, वीडियो फुटेज खंगाल रही पुलिस

24 दिसंबर 2019

जम्मू-श्रीनगर हाईवे
Jammu

जम्मू-श्रीनगर हाईवे तीसरे दिन खुलने के बाद फिर बंद, ठंड ऐसी कि जम गया पीने का पानी

24 दिसंबर 2019

अखिलेश यादव ने एनआरसी पर साधा निशाना, साक्षी महाराज के बारे में कही बड़ी बात
अखिलेश यादव ने एनआरसी पर साधा निशाना, साक्षी महाराज के बारे में कही बड़ी बात - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़ित मृतका के परिवार से मिलने पहुंचे अखिलेश यादव
उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़ित मृतका के परिवार से मिलने पहुंचे अखिलेश यादव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उन्नाव पहुंचे पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव
उन्नाव पहुंचे पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उन्नाव पहुंचे अखिलेश यादव
उन्नाव पहुंचे अखिलेश यादव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उन्नाव पहुंचे अखिलेश यादव
उन्नाव पहुंचे अखिलेश यादव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गांव में भारी फोर्स तैनात
गांव में भारी फोर्स तैनात - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

चंडीगढ़ में प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस के दौरान पत्रकार से भिडे AAP सांसद भगवंत मान,जमकर हुई अनबन

चंडीगढ़ में एक प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस के दौरान AAP सांसद भगवंत मान और एक पत्रकार के बीच हुई अनबन।

24 दिसंबर 2019

प्रकाश जावडेकर 1:31

NPR के लिए किसी प्रूफ की जरूरत नहीं, प्रकाश जावड़ेकर ने बताया NPR और NRC का फर्क

24 दिसंबर 2019

हेमंत सोरेन 3:31

दूसरी बार झारखंड के सीएम बनने जा रहे हेमंत सोरेन, झारखंड चुनाव की जंग जीतने के पीछे थी ये योजना

24 दिसंबर 2019

अमित शाह 1:39

गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने NRC और NPR का फर्क समझाया, विपक्ष के नेताओं से राजनीति ना करने की अपील

24 दिसंबर 2019

एनपीआर 2:12

एनपीआर को मोदी कैबिनेट की मंजूरी, जानिए कब है शुरु, क्यो है जरुरी ?

24 दिसंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited