अखिलेश बोले- शौचालय को पानी देंगे समाजवादी, सभा में हुई एक घटना बिगाड़ सकती गठबंधन की चाल

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फर्रुखाबाद, Updated Wed, 17 Apr 2019 09:01 PM IST
जनसभा को संबोधित करते अखिलेश यादव
जनसभा को संबोधित करते अखिलेश यादव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फर्रुखाबाद लोकसभा क्षेत्र के संकिजा में सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव ने कहा कि भाजपाइयों के भाषण शौचालय से शुरू होकर शौचालय पर ही खत्म हो जाते हैं। यह लोग बता रहे हैं करोड़ों शौचालय बनाए हैं। कांग्रेस एक गड्ढे का शौचालय बनाती थी। भाजपा दो गड्ढे का बनाती है, लेकिन शौचालय में पानी किसी सरकार ने नहीं दिया। पानी देने का काम समाजवादी लोग करेंगे। बंद की गई समाजवादी पेंशन शुरू की जाएगी। लाभार्थियों को 3000 रुपये दिए जाएंगे। साथ ही लोहिया आवास की भी योजना शुरू होगी।
जनसभा को संबोधित करते अखिलेश यादव
जनसभा को संबोधित करते अखिलेश यादव
अखिलेश यादव
अखिलेश यादव
सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव।
