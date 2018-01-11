बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a577c0b4f1c1b2c198b463b","slug":"akhilesh-can-contest-next-lok-sabha-from-kannauj-lok-sabha-constituency","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u0915\u094d\u0937\u0947\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0932\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u0917\u0932\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0938\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0926\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डिंपल के लोकसभा क्षेत्र से अखिलेश लड़ सकते हैं अगला चुनाव, क्या इसी वजह से उठाया ये कदम
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Thu, 11 Jan 2018 08:49 PM IST
बहुजन समाजवादी पार्टी छोड़ने के बाद कन्नौज जिले में कमालगंज के पूर्व विधायक ताहिर हुसैन सिद्दीकी ने भाई समेत गुरुवार को लखनऊ में सपा सुप्रीमो के समक्ष पार्टी की सदस्यता ग्रहण कर ली। इसे मुस्लिम वोट बैंक का बंटवारा रोकने के लिए सपा की रणनीति का हिस्सा माना जा रहा है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
कॉमेंट करें
{"_id":"5a577c0b4f1c1b2c198b463b","slug":"akhilesh-can-contest-next-lok-sabha-from-kannauj-lok-sabha-constituency","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u0915\u094d\u0937\u0947\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0932\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u0917\u0932\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0938\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0926\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a577c0b4f1c1b2c198b463b","slug":"akhilesh-can-contest-next-lok-sabha-from-kannauj-lok-sabha-constituency","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u0915\u094d\u0937\u0947\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0932\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u0917\u0932\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0938\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0926\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a577c0b4f1c1b2c198b463b","slug":"akhilesh-can-contest-next-lok-sabha-from-kannauj-lok-sabha-constituency","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u0915\u094d\u0937\u0947\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0932\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u0917\u0932\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0938\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0926\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a577c0b4f1c1b2c198b463b","slug":"akhilesh-can-contest-next-lok-sabha-from-kannauj-lok-sabha-constituency","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u0915\u094d\u0937\u0947\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0932\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u0917\u0932\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0938\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0926\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a577c0b4f1c1b2c198b463b","slug":"akhilesh-can-contest-next-lok-sabha-from-kannauj-lok-sabha-constituency","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u0915\u094d\u0937\u0947\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0932\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u0917\u0932\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0938\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0926\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a577c0b4f1c1b2c198b463b","slug":"akhilesh-can-contest-next-lok-sabha-from-kannauj-lok-sabha-constituency","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u0915\u094d\u0937\u0947\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0932\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u0917\u0932\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0938\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0926\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a577c0b4f1c1b2c198b463b","slug":"akhilesh-can-contest-next-lok-sabha-from-kannauj-lok-sabha-constituency","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u0915\u094d\u0937\u0947\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0932\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u0917\u0932\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0938\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0926\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.