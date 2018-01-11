बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a5797ea4f1c1b34198b4644","slug":"three-russians-and-one-german-civilian-injured-in-accident-at-expressway","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e, \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0930\u0942\u0938\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u091c\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0928 \u0928\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093f\u0915 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932, \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u0916\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एक्सप्रेस वे पर हुआ बड़ा हादसा, तीन रूसी और एक जर्मन नागरिक घायल, कार के परखच्चे उड़े
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 11 Jan 2018 10:42 PM IST
यूपी के कानपुर में बिल्हौर कोतवाली क्षेत्र के मकनपुर रौगांव से गुजरे लखनऊ-आगरा ग्रीन फील्ड एक्सप्रेस वे पर गलत दिशा में चल रहे एक ट्रक में सामने से आ रही एक विदेशी पर्यटकों की कार जा टकराई। दुर्घटना में तीन रूस और एक जर्मन का पर्यटक घायल हो गया।
