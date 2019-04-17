शहर चुनें

फर्रुखाबाद में गरजे अखिलेश, कहा- नोटबंदी का बदला वोटबंदी से लें, जनता से कर गए ये तीन वादे

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Wed, 17 Apr 2019 04:21 PM IST
फर्रुखाबाद पहुंचे अखिलेश
फर्रुखाबाद पहुंचे अखिलेश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जैसे-जैसे चुनाव नजदीक आ रहे हैं घमासान बढ़ता ही जा रहा है। राजनीतिक दल अपनी जीत सुनिश्चित करने के लिए तरह-तरह के हथकंडे अपना रहे हैं। वहीं यूपी में दोबारा अपने पैर जमाने के लिए अखिलेश यादव भी जगह-जगह सभाएं आयोजित कर एड़ी चोटी का जोर लगाए हुए हैं।

 
लोकसभा चुनाव - किस सीट पर बदले समीकरण, कहां है दल बदल की सुगबुगाहट, राहुल गाँधी से लेकर नरेंद्र मोदी तक रैलियों का रेला, बयानों की बाढ़, मुद्दों की पड़ताल, लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 से जुड़े हर लाइव अपडेट के लिए पड़ते रहे अमर उजाला चुनाव समाचार।
फर्रुखाबाद पहुंचे अखिलेश
फर्रुखाबाद पहुंचे अखिलेश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
