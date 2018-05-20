शहर चुनें

अपनी किताब का विमोचन करने इस शहर में पहुंची सोहा अली खान 

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Sun, 20 May 2018 09:57 AM IST
सोहा अली खान
पटौदी परिवार की बेटी सोहा अली खान शनिवार को अपनी पुस्तक ‘द पेरिल्स ऑफ बीइंग मोडेरेटेली फेम्स’ का विमोचन करने यूपी के कानपुर शहर पहुंची। उन्होंने बताया कि यह किताब उनके ही परिवार पर आधारित है। एक ऐसे परिवार की कहानी है, जिसमें सभी सुपरस्टार हैं।
 
 
soha ali khan sharmila tagore saif ali khan kareena kapoor

