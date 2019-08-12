शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   acidic water is also harmful for plants and humans

आसमान से बरस रहा खतरनाक एसिड, पेड़-पौधों और इंसान के लिए बेहद नुकसानदायक, शोध में हुआ खुलासा

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 12 Aug 2019 01:49 PM IST
आसमान से बरस रहा खतरनाक एसिड
1 of 5
आसमान से बरस रहा खतरनाक एसिड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बढ़ते वायु प्रदूषण ने अब बारिश को भी हानिकारक बना दिया है। बारिश के साथ ही आसमान से एसिड (अम्ल) भी बरस रहा है। यह न केवल पेड़-पौधों, जलीय जंतुओं के लिए नुकसानदेह है बल्कि इंसान को भी बीमार कर रहा है। यह चौंकाने वाला खुलासा एक शोध में हुआ है।

शोध कानपुर स्थित छत्रपति शाहूजी महाराज विश्वविद्यालय (सीएसजेएमयू) के बायोसाइंस एंड बायोटेक्नोलॉजी विभाग के निदेशक डॉ. शास्वत कटियार की अगुवाई वाली टीम ने किया है। डॉ. कटियार ने मानसून की शुरुआत से ही इस पर शोध शुरू कर दिया था। रिपोर्ट उन्होंने रविवार को जारी की।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
up news mansoon news csjm university csjmu kanpur university
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

कश्मीर में बकरीद की नमाज अदा करते लोग
Jammu

कश्मीर में कुछ इस तरह दिखा बकरीद का जश्न, तस्वीरें देख आप भी कहेंगे वाह...

12 अगस्त 2019

tashi and nungshi with man vs wild show host Bear Grylls
Dehradun

पीएम मोदी के बाद बेयर ग्रिल्स के साथ खतरों से खेलेंगी देहरादून की ये जुड़वा बहनें

12 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
एमबीए करना चाहते हैं, यहां पर मिलता है 100 % प्लेसमेंट
Invertis university

एमबीए करना चाहते हैं, यहां पर मिलता है 100 % प्लेसमेंट
Kingpin of Himachal Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam cancelled
Shimla

पुलिस भर्ती: ये है मुख्य सरगना जिसने रची पूरी साजिश, घर में दबिश पर पकड़े गए लाखों रुपये, अभी तक फरार

12 अगस्त 2019

monkeys steal specs in shimla and jakhu temple shimla monkeys
Shimla

तस्वीरें: यहां बंदर लूटते हैं चश्मा, बदले में लेते हैं फिरौती

12 अगस्त 2019

अंतिम सावन सोमवार को ज्योतिर्लिंग पर कराएं रुद्राभिषेक, होंगी सभी इच्छाएं पूरी
Astrology

अंतिम सावन सोमवार को ज्योतिर्लिंग पर कराएं रुद्राभिषेक, होंगी सभी इच्छाएं पूरी
बकरीद की नमाज अदा करते लोग
Jammu

कश्मीर: दुल्हन की तरह सजी नजर आई घाटी, फिर भी लोगों में यह कसक बांकी है... देखिए तस्वीरें

12 अगस्त 2019

बकरीद
Lucknow

बकरीद पर इस जिले ने पेश की मिसाल, तस्वीरों में देखें यूपी ने कैसे मनाया त्योहार

12 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

gulshan kumar death anniversary rare and unknown fact of his life
Delhi NCR

अगर ऐसा हो जाता तो बच सकती थी गुलशन कुमार की जान, कैसेट किंग से जुड़े 10 राज

12 अगस्त 2019

CID Inputs and Himachal Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam Cancelled
Shimla

पुलिस भर्ती पर उठे सवाल, परीक्षा केंद्रों में सामने आई ये बड़ी खामी, सीआईडी को थी जानकारी

12 अगस्त 2019

एमबीए करना चाहते हैं, यहां पर मिलता है 100 % प्लेसमेंट
Invertis university

एमबीए करना चाहते हैं, यहां पर मिलता है 100 % प्लेसमेंट
विज्ञापन
pm narendra Modi man vs wild show with host Bear Grylls 10 unknown facts
Dehradun

बेयर ग्रिल्स के साथ पीएम मोदी ने नहीं की खतरे की परवाह, तस्वीरें कर रहीं बहुत कुछ बयां

12 अगस्त 2019

bakrid 2019 from mukhtar abbas naqvi to common man all offers namaz of eid al adha photos
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर समेत पूरा देश मना रहा बकरीद का त्योहार, हर खास से आम ने पढ़ी नमाज, देखें तस्वीरें

12 अगस्त 2019

अंतिम सावन सोमवार को ज्योतिर्लिंग पर कराएं रुद्राभिषेक, होंगी सभी इच्छाएं पूरी
Astrology

अंतिम सावन सोमवार को ज्योतिर्लिंग पर कराएं रुद्राभिषेक, होंगी सभी इच्छाएं पूरी
गुलशन कुमार, भंडारा स्थल की तस्वीर
Jammu

गुलशन कुमारः जब वैष्णो देवी के भक्त ने अंडरवर्ल्ड से कहा- पैसे न दूंगा, माता के दर पर भंडारा कराऊंगा

12 अगस्त 2019

महावीर फोगाट, बबीता फोगाट
Chandigarh

तस्वीरें: पहलवानी और टीवी के बाद अब सियासत में बबीता फोगाट की एंट्री, पिता संग भाजपा में शामिल

12 अगस्त 2019

light rains lashes out in parts of delhi ncr in next three days heavy rain can occur orange alert
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में सुबह-सुबह बरसे बादल, उत्तर भारत में 13 से 16 अगस्त तक बारिश के आसार

12 अगस्त 2019

ओम प्रकाश चौटाला की पत्नी का अंतिम संस्कार
Chandigarh

हरियाणा के पूर्व सीएम ओम प्रकाश चौटाला की पत्नी का अंतिम संस्कार कुछ देर में, बेटे को मिली पैरोल

12 अगस्त 2019

Sawan 2019 last monday devotee rush in lord shiva temple
Dehradun

सावन 2019: बारिश से नहीं डिगी आस्था, आखिरी सोमवार शिवालायों के बाहर लगी लंबी कतार

12 अगस्त 2019

निशा ने जीता अमर उजाला 'तीज क्वीन' का खिताब
Meerut

चूल्हाचौका से निकलकर मंच पर आने का मिला मौका, निशा ने जीता अमर उजाला 'तीज क्वीन' का खिताब 

12 अगस्त 2019

शिव का जलाभिषेक, ईद उल अजहा की नमाज
Meerut

एक तरफ शिव का जलाभिषेक तो दूसरी ओर बकरीद की नमाज, सांप्रदायिक सौहार्द का दिखा अनोखा नजारा

12 अगस्त 2019

रविवार को श्रीनगर के हालात
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः आज कुछ ऐसे हैं घाटी के हालात, बहुत कुछ बयां कर रही हैं यह 10 तस्वीरें, यही है सच

11 अगस्त 2019

रिक्शे में महिला की कराई गई डिलीवरी
Aligarh

वो रोती-गिड़गिड़ाती रही लेकिन किसी ने एक न सुनी, अस्पताल में जगह न मिलने पर रिक्शे में जना बच्चा 

12 अगस्त 2019

कार्तिक आर्यन
Lucknow

डाक टिकट पर अपनी फोटो देख बेहद खुश हुए एक्टर कार्तिक आर्यन, इस तरह दी प्रतिक्रिया

12 अगस्त 2019

Women on Police Remand Brothel Racket Busted In Nagrota Bagwan Kangra Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

सेक्स रैकेट में नया खुलासा, इतने हजार में होता था सौदा, ऐसे चलता रहा धंधा

11 अगस्त 2019

लाठी-डंडे बरसाती महिलाएं
Prayagraj

तस्वीरों में देखें- पुलिस की अभद्रता पर भड़की महिलाओं ने कैसे बरसाए लाठी-डंडे

12 अगस्त 2019

आसमान से बरस रहा खतरनाक एसिड
आसमान से बरस रहा खतरनाक एसिड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौसम
मौसम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौसम
मौसम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौसम
मौसम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौसम
मौसम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

370 हटने के बाद नए कश्मीर की पहली ईद, मस्जिदों के बाहर कड़ी सुरक्षा-व्यवस्था

जम्मू-कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 हटाए जाने के बाद सोमवार को नए जम्मू-कश्मीर की पहली बकरीद मनाई गई। इस दौरान कहीं से हिंसा की कोई खबर नहीं मिली। बारामुला पुराने शहर की जामिया मस्जिद में लगभग 10,000 लोगों ने नमाज अदा की।

12 अगस्त 2019

श्वेता 1:46

एक्ट्रेस श्वेता तिवारी के पति अभिनव कोहली गिरफ्तार, बेटी पलक से मारपीट का श्वेता ने लगाया आरोप

12 अगस्त 2019

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर 3:17

कुर्बानी के लिए जानवर चुनने से पहले हर मुसलमान याद रखता है ये बात

12 अगस्त 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:04

रिलीज से पहले ही अक्षय कुमार की मिशन मंगल का टेक ऑफ, देखिए कहां लैंड होंगे ये सितारे

12 अगस्त 2019

विराट कोहली 3:10

भारत वेस्टइंडीज मैच में विराट और क्रिस गेल ने की रिकॉर्ड की बरसात, बने ये खास कीर्तिमान

12 अगस्त 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited