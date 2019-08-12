आसमान से बरस रहा खतरनाक एसिड, पेड़-पौधों और इंसान के लिए बेहद नुकसानदायक, शोध में हुआ खुलासा

{"_id":"5d5115978ebc3e6d1a13f68a","slug":"acidic-water-is-also-harmful-for-plants-and-humans","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u0938 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u090f\u0938\u093f\u0921,\u00a0\u092a\u0947\u0921\u093c-\u092a\u094c\u0927\u094b\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u092f\u0915, \u0936\u094b\u0927 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आसमान से बरस रहा खतरनाक एसिड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला