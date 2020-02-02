अपहरणकर्ता सुभाष और रूबी की मौत से पुलिस पर लगे आरोप भी दफन, क्यों लगाया था प्रताड़ना का आरोप

{"_id":"5e36d4508ebc3e4ae9529d15","slug":"accusations-of-police-on-the-death-of-kidnappers-subhash-and-ruby-also-buried","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0939\u0930\u0923\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0941\u092d\u093e\u0937 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u0942\u092c\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0938\u0947\u00a0\u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u092b\u0928, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अपहरणकर्ता सुभाष बाथम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e36d4508ebc3e4ae9529d15","slug":"accusations-of-police-on-the-death-of-kidnappers-subhash-and-ruby-also-buried","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0939\u0930\u0923\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0941\u092d\u093e\u0937 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u0942\u092c\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0938\u0947\u00a0\u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u092b\u0928, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इसी घर में बच्चों को बनाया गया था बंधक, चप्पे चप्पे पर सुभाष ने लगाए थे बम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e36d4508ebc3e4ae9529d15","slug":"accusations-of-police-on-the-death-of-kidnappers-subhash-and-ruby-also-buried","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0939\u0930\u0923\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0941\u092d\u093e\u0937 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u0942\u092c\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0938\u0947\u00a0\u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u092b\u0928, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
छूटने के बाद बंधक बनाए गए बच्चे, अंजली और अपहरणकर्ता सुभाष
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e36d4508ebc3e4ae9529d15","slug":"accusations-of-police-on-the-death-of-kidnappers-subhash-and-ruby-also-buried","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0939\u0930\u0923\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0941\u092d\u093e\u0937 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u0942\u092c\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0938\u0947\u00a0\u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u092b\u0928, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ग्रामीणों की पिटाई से आरोपी सुभाष की पत्नी की मौत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e36d4508ebc3e4ae9529d15","slug":"accusations-of-police-on-the-death-of-kidnappers-subhash-and-ruby-also-buried","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0939\u0930\u0923\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0941\u092d\u093e\u0937 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u0942\u092c\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0938\u0947\u00a0\u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u092b\u0928, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ईंटों व हथौड़ों से ग्रामीणों ने तोड़ा गेट, बंधक बच्चों को मुक्त कराने में मारा गया सुभाष
- फोटो : amar ujala