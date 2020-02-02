शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Accusations of police on the death of kidnappers Subhash and Ruby also buried

अपहरणकर्ता सुभाष और रूबी की मौत से पुलिस पर लगे आरोप भी दफन, क्यों लगाया था प्रताड़ना का आरोप

डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 02 Feb 2020 07:24 PM IST
अपहरणकर्ता सुभाष बाथम
1 of 5
अपहरणकर्ता सुभाष बाथम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फर्रुखाबाद में 25 बच्चों को बंधक बनाकर पूरे देश में सुर्खियों में रहे करथिया गांव के बदमाश दंपति सुभाष व रूबी की मौत के बाद उसके लगाए आरोप भी दफन हो गए हैं। पुलिस व प्रशासन के अधिकारी इनाम की घोषणा से गदगद हैं। किसी ने भी इन बिंदुओं पर गौर करना जरूरी नहीं समझा कि आखिर सुभाष ने इतना कठोर कदम क्यों उठाया।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
up news news in up hindi news news in hindi kanpur crime news kanpur police
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Skiing in Solang Valley tourist in kullu in himachal pradesh
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: सोलंगनाला की स्की ढलान पर्यटकों से गुलजार, बर्फ में कर रहे अठखेलियां

2 फरवरी 2020

प्रेमी जोड़े का शव मिलने के बाद लगी भीड़
Kanpur

जीजा-साली में पनपा प्रेम संबंध, शादी करने में हुए नाकाम तो एक साथ खाया जहर, पहाड़ पर मिली लाशें

2 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
LPU

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
ललिता घाट पर बना पशुपति नाथ मंदिर।
Varanasi

शिव की नगरी में बसता है मिनी नेपाल, काशी में विराजते हैं पशुपति नाथ

2 फरवरी 2020

Bus and pickup accident in ayodhya.
Lucknow

रॉन्ग साइड से आ रही बस व पिकअप में भीषण टक्कर, गड्ढे में घुसी बस, एक की मौत, 10 घायल

2 फरवरी 2020

गुप्त नवरात्रों की नवमी को कामाख्या देवी मंदिर में कराएं दुर्गा सप्तशती पाठ और हवन, मिलेगी हर बाधा से मुक्ति : 3-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

गुप्त नवरात्रों की नवमी को कामाख्या देवी मंदिर में कराएं दुर्गा सप्तशती पाठ और हवन, मिलेगी हर बाधा से मुक्ति : 3-फरवरी-2020
हत्यारोपी
Agra

दंपती की हत्या और 4.76 करोड़ की लूट के आरोपियों को जेल, फास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट में चलेगा यह केस

2 फरवरी 2020

Sister in law of Ranjeet Bachchan filed case of sexual harassment on him.
Lucknow

हिंदू महासभा के नेता रणजीत बच्चन पर युवती ने दर्ज कराया था दुष्कर्म का केस, हुई थी कुर्की, तस्वीरें

2 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

छूटने के बाद बंधक बनाए गए बच्चे, अंजली और अपहरणकर्ता सुभाष
Kanpur

नक्सलियों की तरह तैयार किया था तबाही का सामान, घर से बरामद बारूद बयां कर रही खौफनाक कहानी

2 फरवरी 2020

शिवम दूबे।
Varanasi

NZvsIND: भदोही के शिवम दूबे के एक ओवर में पड़े 34 रन, लोग बता रहे शर्मनाक रिकार्ड

2 फरवरी 2020

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
LPU

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
विज्ञापन
रणजीत बच्चन हत्याकांड का संदिग्ध।
Lucknow

सीसीटीवी में नजर आया हिंदू महासभा नेता की हत्या का संदिग्ध, सूचना देने वाले को 50 हजार का इनाम

2 फरवरी 2020

गोरखपुर में लिटरेरी फेस्टिवल, सहारा इस्टेट में निशुल्क स्वास्थ्य शिविर।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में लिटरेरी फेस्टिवल, सहारा इस्टेट में निशुल्क स्वास्थ्य शिविर, देखें आज के रियल टाइम अपडेट

2 फरवरी 2020

गुप्त नवरात्रों की नवमी को कामाख्या देवी मंदिर में कराएं दुर्गा सप्तशती पाठ और हवन, मिलेगी हर बाधा से मुक्ति : 3-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

गुप्त नवरात्रों की नवमी को कामाख्या देवी मंदिर में कराएं दुर्गा सप्तशती पाठ और हवन, मिलेगी हर बाधा से मुक्ति : 3-फरवरी-2020
one more shaheen bagh, People sitting on strike with women from one week against CAA, NRC
Dehradun

एक शाहीन बाग ये भी: सीएए, एनआरसी के खिलाफ एक हफ्ते से महिलाओं संग धरने पर बैठे लोग

2 फरवरी 2020

Women protest continue on Ghanta Ghar against CAA and NRC.
Lucknow

CAA के खिलाफ घंटा घर पर मजबूती से डटीं महिलाएं, सरकार को दिया संदेश, कहा- पीछे नहीं हटेंगे

2 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020
Delhi NCR

इन 10 सीटों पर टिकी है पूरी दिल्ली की निगाहें, दिलचस्प टक्कर का सभी को इंतजार

2 फरवरी 2020

Rishi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor
Delhi NCR

इस वजह से अस्पताल में भर्ती हैं ऋषि कपूर, शूटिंग बीच में छोड़ दिल्ली पहुंचे रणबीर-आलिया

2 फरवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Varanasi

सोशल मीडिया के मायाजाल से बाहर निकल रहे लोग, मोबाइल को दूर कर निकाल रहे अपनों के लिए समय

2 फरवरी 2020

घटनास्थल पर मौजूद पुलिसकर्मी।
Lucknow

हिंदू महासभा नेता की हत्या: ब्लैक स्पॉट पर प्रोफेशनल शूटरों ने वारदात को दिया अंजाम, सिर में मारी कई गोली

2 फरवरी 2020

यूपी बर्ड फेस्टिवल
Agra

बर्ड फेस्टिवल: वन मंत्री दारा सिंह ने किया वादा, कीठम झील का होगा विकास, जल्द ही बनेगी योजना

2 फरवरी 2020

श्रीनगर ग्रेनेड हमला
Jammu

घाटी में फिर दहशत फैलाने की नापाक हरकत, बिलबिलाए आतंकियों ने जवानों को बनाया निशाना

2 फरवरी 2020

लाठी डंडे से लेकर भागते ग्रामीण।
Varanasi

यूपी: घर में महिलाओं के साथ मारपीट पर दो गांवों में तनाव, पथराव

2 फरवरी 2020

भारतीय सेना
Jammu

खून जमा देने वाले बर्फीले इलाकों में सेना का शौर्य, कुछ इस तरह करते हैं वतन की हिफाजत

2 फरवरी 2020

दोहरे हत्याकांड के आरोपी कपिल और ओम बाबू
Agra

सराफ दंपती हत्याकांडः करोड़ों लूटने के बाद होटलों में रुके आरोपी, चार दिन की ऐश, ऐसे पकड़े गए

2 फरवरी 2020

snow covered uttarakhand hilly area munsiyari beautiful photos
Dehradun

धूप खिलने के बाद बर्फीली वादियों में लगे खूबसूरती के चार चांद, तस्वीरों में देखें हुस्न पहाड़ों का

2 फरवरी 2020

अपहरणकर्ता सुभाष बाथम
अपहरणकर्ता सुभाष बाथम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इसी घर में बच्चों को बनाया गया था बंधक, चप्पे चप्पे पर सुभाष ने लगाए थे बम
इसी घर में बच्चों को बनाया गया था बंधक, चप्पे चप्पे पर सुभाष ने लगाए थे बम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
छूटने के बाद बंधक बनाए गए बच्चे, अंजली और अपहरणकर्ता सुभाष
छूटने के बाद बंधक बनाए गए बच्चे, अंजली और अपहरणकर्ता सुभाष - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ग्रामीणों की पिटाई से आरोपी सुभाष की पत्नी की मौत
ग्रामीणों की पिटाई से आरोपी सुभाष की पत्नी की मौत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ईंटों व हथौड़ों से ग्रामीणों ने तोड़ा गेट, बंधक बच्चों को मुक्त कराने में मारा गया सुभाष
ईंटों व हथौड़ों से ग्रामीणों ने तोड़ा गेट, बंधक बच्चों को मुक्त कराने में मारा गया सुभाष - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

कोरोनावायरस: चीन से भारत लाए गए छात्रों ने डांस कर जताई खुशी

कोरोना वायरस झेल रहे चीन के वुहान शहर से भारत लाए गए भारतीय छात्रों की खुशी का ठिकाना नहीं है। अब वह राहत की सांस ले रहे हैं। उन्होंने अपनी खुशी का इजहार डांस कर किया। 

2 फरवरी 2020

कांग्रेस 1:42

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020: कांग्रेस ने जारी किया अपना घोषणा पत्र

2 फरवरी 2020

क्रिकेट 1:05

NzvIND: भारत ने न्यूजीलैंड का किया 5-0 से सूपड़ा साफ, आखिरी मैच 7 रनों से जीता

2 फरवरी 2020

बॉलीवुड 3:12

बहन शमिता शेट्टी के जन्मदिन पर शिल्पा शेट्टी का दिखा हॉट अंदाज

2 फरवरी 2020

कोरोना वायरस 2:02

चीन के वुहान से 323 भारतीयों को लेकर विशेष विमान पहुंचा दिल्ली, केरल में मिला कोरोना का दूसरा मामला

2 फरवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited