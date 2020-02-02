जीजा-साली में पनपा प्रेम संबंध, शादी करने में हुए नाकाम तो एक साथ खाया जहर, पहाड़ पर मिली लाशें

{"_id":"5e36dd038ebc3e4b403b2e6a","slug":"brother-in-law-s-love-affair-flourished-failed-to-marry-and-ate-poison-together","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u091c\u093e-\u0938\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0928\u092a\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e \u0938\u0902\u092c\u0902\u0927, \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0928\u093e\u0915\u093e\u092e \u0924\u094b \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0916\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0939\u0930,\u00a0\u092a\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0936\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रेमी जोड़े का शव मिलने के बाद लगी भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शव के पास रोते बिलखते परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
एक साथ मिली दोनों की लाश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना के बाद पूछताछ करते अधिकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला